Northlake pd
Courtesy image/Town of Northlake

NORTHLAKE  The Northlake Police Department arrested Wesley Boyer, a Northlake Town Council member, Monday night on two felony counts.

Boyer, 44, was charged and accused with continuous violence against the family and assault family violence impeding breathing or circulation, according to Denton County records.

Wesley Boyer

Wesley Boyer

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0