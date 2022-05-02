Windy at times with thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Nicholas Nair aspired to be a meteorologist from a young age.
He was following that dream as a meteorology student at the University of Oklahoma, where he loved to go storm chasing.
Nair, a 20-year-old who grew up in Carrollton, was among three who died in a crash Friday while they were driving back from storm chasing in Kansas, according to media reports.
Kate Nair, his mother, told WFAA-TV (Channel 8) that storm chasing and broadcasting were the Hebron High School graduate’s passions.
“Those three boys were happy doing what they were doing,” she said.
His identical twin brother, Krishna Nair, recalled how the pair watched the Weather Channel and pretended to be storm circulations, according to WFAA.
“We’d spin around pretending that we were tornadoes,” Krishna Nair told the news station.
Many shared their condolences on social media. The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, dedicated a weather balloon launch in memory of Nair and the two other students — Gavin Short, 19, and Drake Brooks, 22 — who died in the crash.
The three students were southbound on Interstate 35 when they lost control of their vehicle, according to media reports. The vehicle became disabled on the side of the highway and they were struck by another vehicle.
The University of Oklahoma’s College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences released a statement over the weekend confirming that the three who died in the crash were students at the school.
“We are deeply saddened and our sincerest condolences go out to all affected families and friends,” the statement said.
In an interview with USA Today, Leigh O’Neil, a geographic information science student at the university, described the three as the type of people who would “do anything to help others out.”
“They are already missed greatly. Their loss is insanely painful for us all,” O’Neil said.