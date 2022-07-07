For at least a few hours Thursday, the downtown Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum had its name changed on Google to "Denton Confederate Heroes Square Museum," though a county spokesperson clarified the museum's name had not actually been changed.
On Google Maps, users can "suggest an edit" for places, which includes an option to change a location's name or details. It appears that feature was used to change the museum's online name to "Denton Confederate Heroes Square Museum." Denton County spokesperson Dawn Cobb said the county has not made any changes to the museum's name.
It isn't clear when the name was changed on Google, but at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Facebook user Sean Corcoran made a post asking for people to use the same edit feature so the name could be changed back to the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum. Over a dozen commenters said they had done so. A few hours later, the name was switched back.
Parts of the monument have recently been moved back to the Courthouse on the Square as part of Denton County's plans for a permanent museum exhibit. In early April, County Judge Andy Eads said the exhibit could come "shortly," but there is still no firm timeline for its installment. Thursday, Cobb said there were no further updates on that timeline.