Denton County commissioners unanimously voted to approve purchasing Tasers and body and car cameras for all six Denton County Constable precincts during Tuesday’s meeting.

Denton County purchasing director Scott Arledge said the equipment from Axon Enterprises would cost about $729,631 over the next five years, starting with $145,925 for the 2023 fiscal year.

