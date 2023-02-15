Denton County commissioners unanimously voted to approve purchasing Tasers and body and car cameras for all six Denton County Constable precincts during Tuesday’s meeting.
Denton County purchasing director Scott Arledge said the equipment from Axon Enterprises would cost about $729,631 over the next five years, starting with $145,925 for the 2023 fiscal year.
The commissioners first unanimously motioned to approve the transfer of $102,793 funds within the six constable office budgets for purchasing the Axon Enterprises equipment before approving the purchase.
Axon Enterprises is an Arizona-based company that develops technology and weapons products for military, law enforcement and civilians.
Dan Rochelle of Constable Precinct 3 said, with the commissioners' approval, each precinct constable would receive the latest Taser 7 model from Axon. Rochelle also said there would be a four-hour training session for every deputy or constable.
Rochelle said that only some constables in the county have Tasers currently, and this purchase provides safety for each constable.
“We do sometimes have to use force, and that's why we need less lethal options such as the taser,” Rochelle said.
With the purchase and distribution of new body and car cameras for deputies and constables would bring all six precincts under one video and storage system.
Rochelle said it will provide an easier way to manage and download video footage because most of the constable offices don't currently have cloud storage.
Rochelle said that most of the constable’s offices currently do not have cloud storage and must download videos using an external hard drive. The purchases through Axon will provide cloud storage for each office.
The body and car cameras can help the deputies and citizens of the county with investigations when needed.
“It just makes sense, financially, and in productivity, workability to have cloud storage for everybody,” Rochelle said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams said Tuesday it would be best for the county constables to take advantage of the purchase of a “uniformed camera system.”
Arledge told the judges that standardizing the equipment would provide better services for the county.
What is a constable?
There are six elected constables in Denton County who have jurisdiction throughout the county and are sworn peace officers.
Denton County's six constable offices represent different parts of the county:
- Precinct 1: Denton
- Precinct 2: Frisco
- Precinct 3: Lewisville
- Precinct 4: Flower Mound
- Precinct 5: Cross Roads
- Precinct 6: Carrollton
Constables have the same arrest powers and duties as municipal police officers and sheriffs and are responsible for executing civil processes for the courts. Constables can write citations, make arrests, conduct investigations and file criminal charges.
The main duty of most constables is to serve as officers of the Justice of the Peace courts. For example, constables can accept a writ of possession from a court that has previously ruled in favor of a landlord in an eviction case.
The constable then seizes or takes control of the premises subject to the order and turns it over into the landlord's possession.
Additionally, constables do have a license to carry guns.
Constable vs. police officer vs. sheriff
Police officers make arrests, enforce traffic and parking laws, investigate crimes and enforce regulations within their municipality.
The sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer for the county and is responsible for operating the county jails, investigating crimes, making arrests, enforcing traffic regulations on county roads, serving writs, seizing property after judgment and maintaining communications with other law enforcement organizations.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.