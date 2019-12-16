Aside from one newcomer, the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors will look the same following a recent election.
Bryan Webb, a former Flower Mound Town Council member, secured enough votes to replace outgoing appraisal district board member Mike Hassett.
Hassett was the only incumbent to not run for reelection this cycle. Charles Stafford, David Terre, Roy Atwood and George Pryor all retained their seats, and Michelle French will remain as an ex officio board member.
Webb has served on committees, boards, councils and more across Lewisville and Flower Mound, according to the resume he submitted during his election.
He said he wants to be a voice to dispel some of the bad information about DCAD’s role in property appraisals.
He also said he was looking forward to public service away from partisanship.
“I ran for a very political office in 2018, and it didn’t go well,” Webb said Monday afternoon. “And that’s OK, but I still wanted to do something positive.”
Webb ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2018 as a Democrat for Precinct 4 of the Denton County Commissioners Court against Republican Dianne Edmondson.
Unlike most elections to public bodies, taxpayers don’t have a say in who is placed on an appraisal district board, at least not directly. Different public entities are given a number of votes based upon their tax levy from the previous year.
Simply put, the entity bringing in the most from tax rolls gets the most votes. Lewisville ISD, for instance, had the highest number of votes this election, with 1,328 out of 5,000 total votes to allocate as it saw fit.
Following a mix-up during a regular Lewisville school board meeting on Dec. 9, when members doled out 100 more votes than they had to give, the school board called an extra meeting this past Friday to recast its votes.
Despite having already secured an easy victory, the board still gave 200 of its stash to Terre, who managed to secure 1,505 votes for his reelection.
Because not all of the 5,000 were distributed, Terre ended up securing just over 30% of votes cast to ensure what will be his fourth term.
“Being very realistic about it, I started out with a very small number of votes my first election,” Terre said Monday.
While many board members enter the board with connections to larger entities that have the votes to support them, Terre hails from the city of The Colony, which had only 74 votes to its name this year.
Both he and Webb said one of their most important duties during their upcoming term will be to oversee the hiring of a new chief appraiser.
“You have to get it right,” Terre said. “You can’t afford to misjudge and pick the wrong person.”
The top spot at DCAD has been vacant since Rudy Durham resigned earlier this year. He had said before his resignation that he would step down as the mayor of Lewisville because of Senate Bill 2, which was passed earlier this year by the Texas Legislature. Part of the new law prohibits district appraisers from holding elected office.
Several current members of the appraisal district board serve on boards that cast votes during this past election, but they were not affected by the new legislation.
Stafford is on the Denton ISD school board, and Terre is mayor pro tem for The Colony.
Atwood previously served on various boards and commissions in Carrollton, according to his resume, but does not currently hold another elected position.
All board members will officially start their new terms in January.