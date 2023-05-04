DRC_1_18_19_DentonAppraisal_JRK0020.JPG

The Denton Central Appraisal District Building is located at 3911 Morse St.

 DRC file photo

The Denton Central Appraisal District started notifying homeowners about their updated property valuations last month, with about 365,000 notices going in the mail April 17.

Last year, Hope McClure was ousted as chief appraiser after governmental bodies from all over the county banded together to show their public disapproval for her leadership. McClure's firing left a plagued reputation in its wake, but paved the way for the new chief, Don Spencer.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags