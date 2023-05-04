The Denton Central Appraisal District started notifying homeowners about their updated property valuations last month, with about 365,000 notices going in the mail April 17.
Last year, Hope McClure was ousted as chief appraiser after governmental bodies from all over the county banded together to show their public disapproval for her leadership. McClure's firing left a plagued reputation in its wake, but paved the way for the new chief, Don Spencer.
Spencer, who was officially appointed chief in November, said DCAD has received about 20,000 protests as of Thursday, and he expects to have around 100,000 by the deadline — which is May 17 for property owners whose notices were mailed April 17.
“We're probably about average because the majority of the protests are going to come in right there around that deadline,” Spencer said.
According to North Texas Real Estate Information Services, the median sale price for homes sold in Denton County is $431,278, down 3.1% from last year.
Spencer said the decrease in the median home sale price could be attributed to the pandemic that has left the market in uncharted territory.
“It's a market like nobody's ever seen before, and especially here in Denton County with the growth," he said.
Another reason sales prices are down, Spencer said, is that homeowners usually buy or sell during the first and third quarters of the year.
“What's affecting the market currently is most people are not in the market to buy or sell in the spring or early spring,” Spencer said. “The market always heats up in the summer — that's when people are selling — that's when people are moving — that's what people are buying.”
Spencer said while there is still a short staff at DCAD, an issue that presented itself during McClure's time as chief as well, they have been looking for ways to improve in sending out the appraisals faster and more efficiently with a limited number of people.
Getting the appraisal notices out earlier this year is one of the first steps that Spencer is focusing on since McClure's departure.
“So [we are] just taking little steps like getting the notices out sooner,” Spencer said. “Having a plan on how we're going to manage the load of protests that are filed by tax agents.”
Denton County homeowners are able to protest their appraisals sent on April 17 by May 17 with DCAD. For more information, visit dentoncad.com.
