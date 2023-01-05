Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 swore in its new chief, Ricky Vaughan, on Thursday morning.
Vaughan was named as the new chief in August after a nationwide search for candidates.
"We are excited to have Chief Vaughan guide our fire department and are looking forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service to our communities under his leadership," the district said in a Facebook post.
The chief previously served as Carrollton Fire Rescue's assistant chief of operations. He was appointed to assistant fire chief in 2017. He served in the Naval Reserves for 22 years before retiring.
Vaughan is taking over the reins after the retirement of Chief Mac Hohenberger. Hohenberger had served as the chief since 1999. Last November, the FBI arrested Hohenberger at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Hohenberger's indictment alleges he misused $500,000 in district funds to pay personal credit card bills, such as for cash advancements at casinos and payments to a family member's business in Hawaii.
