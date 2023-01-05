Fire Chief swearing in

Ricky Vaughan is sworn in as the new Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 fire chief on Thursday morning. Vaughan's swearing in comes after the arrest of retired Chief Mac Hohenberger.

 Courtesy photo/Corey Claytor, Denton County Emergency Services District 1 Facebook

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 swore in its new chief, Ricky Vaughan, on Thursday morning. 

Vaughan was named as the new chief in August after a nationwide search for candidates.

