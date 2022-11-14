DCAD board

The Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors prays before breaking into executive session to discuss removing Hope McClure from her position as chief appraiser on Sept. 13.

 Christian McPhate/DRC

Tuesday, the Denton Central Appraisal District will officially transition to a new era with a new chief appraiser, with Hope McClure’s separation agreement paving the way for interim chief Don Spencer to take over in full.

Thursday’s DCAD board meeting was the third since Hope McClure was ousted as the district’s chief appraiser. The board made that decision Sept. 13, placing McClure on administrative leave, but couldn’t move forward with a new chief appraiser until her separation agreement was finalized.

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.

Tags

Recommended for you