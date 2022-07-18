The national 988 suicide prevention hotline launched Saturday, making it simpler for those in crisis to reach out in help. But if the new ease of access increases call volumes, that could strain an already-struggling system.
Before Saturday, someone struggling with mental health or substance abuse would have to call an 11-digit phone number for the national or local hotlines. Now, 988 automatically reroutes a caller to local resources. Calls are answered by trained mental health professionals at local or regional crisis centers.
“When someone is in crisis, [988] is just so much simpler and quicker,” said Pam Gutierrez, the executive director of Denton County MHMR. “Remembering all these different numbers can be impossible for someone that’s experiencing a crisis situation.”
Gutierrez said she believes more people will be aware of the hotline now that it’s three digits, which will increase ease of access.
“People will go to emergency rooms or places that aren’t necessarily the right treatment because they don’t know where else to go,” she said. “I think 988 will help individuals get to us quicker, which will in turn allow us to help them more effectively and get them the right treatment at the right time.”
But more awareness of the hotline could lead to an increase in call volume. Gutierrez said it could put a strain on resources, pointing to a national shortage of health care workers as cause for concern.
“It’s a difficult time for the industry because COVID is not gone, the pandemic is still here,” she said. “We are seeing the shortages, and then I speak to the different private psych hospitals and medical hospitals, and they’re seeing it too.”
Gutierrez isn’t the only one concerned. Less than half of public health directors involved with the 988 launch felt their communities were prepared in terms of financing, staffing or infrastructure for the hotline possibly increasing demand, according to a RAND Corp. survey.
To mitigate their staffing shortages, Gutierrez said many local hospitals are providing such incentives as signing bonuses. Still, this brings about some difficulties, she said, since all of the hospitals are competing against each other.
While the hotline’s effect on resources is of concern, Gutierrez said it’s too soon to tell what the impact will be.
“I think that’s yet to be seen,” she said. “Hopefully, numbers will increase — the number of individuals wanting employment — and we’ll be able to help people how we should be able to help people."
