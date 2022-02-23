More than two years after her son’s death at the hands of Denton County deputies, Cheryl Kristin Adams said she still thinks about the fatal shooting every day.
Adams said still doesn’t have closure because she said the Sheriff’s Office isn’t sharing the body camera footage from that night even though she has requested body camera footage showing the shooting of her son, Kristopher Adams, on Sept. 16, 2019.
“I’ve requested and requested body camera video, I’ve requested records,” Kristin Adams said. “I’ve done everything and they have yet to send me anything. It’s been two years now. It’s been so difficult.”
The Sheriff’s Office in a news release and follow-up interviews at the time alleged Kristopher Adams, 37, had his back turned to deputies and a gun pointed at them with his right hand.
Deputies were investigating the theft of a pickup, which they said they found on Adams’ property in the 4300 block of View Road near Sanger. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office said they tried to arrest Adams because he was wanted on a warrant out of Florida.
The Denton Record-Chronicle has re-requested body camera footage from the shooting through the Texas Public Information Act, as well as footage from other shootings involving Denton County deputies. The sheriff’s office in 2019 declined to release copies of the incident reports showing the names of the deputies involved, 911 call recordings and body camera footage in the shooting, appealing to the Texas Attorney General’s Office for permission to keep those records from the public.
Jim Hemphill, an attorney with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said the Sheriff’s Office might be relying on “an exemption that says material regarding an investigation that did not result in charges being filed or an indictment being issued or a conviction can be exempt.”
“That’s used a lot for in-custody deaths,” he added.
It’s a loophole he said advocates in Texas are lobbying the Legislature to close. And, he said, it’s a loophole more and more law enforcement agencies are using to shield information.
“I can certainly say as a matter of policy, as a matter of transparency, this is the type of information that should be available to the public,” Hemphill said. “I’m not saying anyone is violating the Texas Public Information Act, but as a matter of good government … this is the type of information the law should make available.”
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree didn’t respond to or return calls by Wednesday evening to his office or cellphone. A public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office also didn’t return calls to an office or cellphone by Wednesday evening.
“I haven’t gotten any help from them at all,” Kristin Adams said. “I haven’t gotten to speak with anybody except for the assistant district attorney. I was asking if I could go to the grand jury hearing [for the deputies involved]. They said, ‘We already had it.’ They didn’t notify anybody in the family.”
State law says public entities are required to provide information to requestors “promptly” or state within 10 business days why the records are exempt from disclosure and ask for the attorney general’s decision to allow withholding it.
The state’s public information act says basic information “about an arrested person, an arrest, or a crime” cannot be withheld. That includes the location of the crime and the names of the law enforcement officials involved.
Even though it’s footage that would show her son dying, Adams said she’d watch it.
“Everybody in the family just still doesn’t have closure,” she said. “I just want to know what happened.”
Adams hopes things will be different now.
“They said [footage] was suppressed by the attorney general, so I decided not to do anything for a minute and just wait,” she said. “Maybe now they’ll do something. I don’t know.”