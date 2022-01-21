Before you send in your mail-in ballot application, double-check that it’s the updated one that now asks for either your Social Security number or driver’s license number.
The Denton County Elections Administration by Thursday had received nearly 1,000 applications from voters who wished to cast a ballot by mail this year. Of the 991 that had landed in the administration’s office by noon Thursday, about 27% were rejected. Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said most of those rejected were from people who used the old form.
“What makes [the new one] different from the old form is they now have to supply one of two numbers — either their driver’s license or last four numbers of their Social Security number — and one of those numbers has to match what we have on file in the voter registration system,” Phillips said in a phone call Thursday.
This change came as the result of a new law that went into effect this year in Texas. The law also restricts voting by mail to registered voters who are at least 65 years old, sick or disabled, out of the country on election day and during early voting, expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after election day, or in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.
Phillips said people who are eligible to vote by mail can find the application online on the Denton County elections website, the Texas secretary of state’s website or in person at the local elections office.
“I would recommend — because the form asks for either/or — I would recommend putting both,” Phillips said. “The reason I recommend putting both is because if they don’t remember which number they used when they registered to vote … odds are we’re going to have one of them.”
Earlier in the week, the percentage of rejected applications for voting by mail stood at 43%. Phillips said he expects this number to go down as the office gets more applications, and he believes they’re getting the old application because those applications were already out in the community.
“Hard copies of these things were distributed by the thousands by political parties and candidates,” he said. “They’re everywhere.”
John Zeigler of Denton said he and his wife mailed in their application within a couple of days of each other but have not received their ballots. Zeigler said he suspects he may have mailed in the wrong one.
He said he and his wife also haven’t received their new voter registration cards. According to the county elections website, voters should receive them this month.
“When I go to the state site to check, we’re both active [voters],” Zeigler said. “We haven’t moved. They’re just behind.”
He said it’s his preference to vote by mail because he sees many people unmasked in public.
“I’m not dying to vote,” Zeigler said. “I want to vote, but I’m not going to die as a result of showing up to the polls.”
Phillips said in an email Friday he expects the last of the new voter registration cards will be mailed out Friday or Saturday.
“The late redistricting threw everyone off a little,” he said.
Phillips said applicants whose mail-in ballot applications were rejected will receive a letter from his office stating the reason. He said reasons for rejections have been a combination of using the old form and not supplying the identifying number the elections office has on record.
The last day for the elections office to receive a voter’s mail-in ballot application for the primary elections is Feb. 18. Early voting starts Feb. 14, and election day is March 1.