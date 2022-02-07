With COVID-19 cases slowly going down once again, judges in Denton County are resuming jury trials after temporarily suspending them last month.
County health officials have been reporting COVID-19 cases by the thousands over the past two weeks. As the number of cases reported each day slowly crept higher in early January, judges in Denton County made the decision to mostly stop jury trials for the rest of the month.
Some are still postponing for February, but all jury trials through the county criminal court system are starting again.
“We are having jury trials in February,” said Judge Susan Piel, the administrative judge for the county criminal courts. “We were thrown off a bit last week. We missed a couple of days because of the ice. … As of next week, the county courts will all be back to having regular jury trials.”
District and criminal court judges came together on Jan. 7 and decided on whether or not they’d continue with jury trials among the rising cases. At that point, Denton County was confirming nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases for each day of reporting — a stark difference from the 100-200 daily case counts since mid-October.
The highest number of cases confirmed in a single day was 4,399 on Jan. 24. Since then, case numbers have been creeping down once again.
“Now with the numbers going down, we’re going back in the swing of things,” Piel said.
Last week’s shortened week — when county offices closed in anticipation of the winter storm — meant some county court judges may not have completed their jury trial announcements. Piel said she expects those announcements could come this week.
With the way the county courtrooms are set up, Piel said there’s more than enough room for jurors to space out. They have seats for 12 jurors, but their cases only require six jurors. Since the beginning of the pandemic, she said jurors have naturally spaced themselves out.
Judge Bruce McFarling, the administrative judge for the district courts, said those judges have not come to a consensus on whether they are all resuming or all remaining on pause. Previously, some did postpone for January while other judges went week by week.
“A lot of it depends on what kinds of cases we’re trying to get tried, like criminal cases, especially if the defendants are in jail,” McFarling said. “We want to get those heard.”
Jamie Beck, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said all but the 211th and 462nd District Courts are continuing to postpone trials this month.
Another concern McFarling expressed in January is the need to cancel in the middle of a jury trial because a juror, witness, attorney or someone else involved in the process got exposed to the coronavirus or sick. McFarling said defendants in jail have also had to quarantine.
“We figure by March everybody will be back to business as usual,” he said.