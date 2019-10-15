Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.