Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 9:29 pm
Martin Keys
Public safety reporter
Update Friday at 3 p.m.: Denton County Sheriff's deputies and Denton police officers located Key safe on Friday afternoon.
Denton County authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy from Justin who went missing Friday morning.
Martin Keys is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, the Denton County Office of Emergency Management reports. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Keys was likely wearing a T-shirt and shorts of an unknown color when he went missing. Keys disappeared from the 8400 block of Longhorn Drive in Justin at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.
DCOEM reports that Keys is autistic and has asthma. Anyone with information on Keys' whereabouts should immediately call 911, DCOEM states.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.
