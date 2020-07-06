A plea hearing in an embezzlement case against former Denton County deputy constable Barry Minoff has been postponed for the fifth time this year.
The 355th District Court in Hood County reset a hearing for this week, but it now has been postponed to July 20. The district court clerk posted notice in January of an agreed order for a guilty plea in the case.
Minoff, a former deputy constable in Precinct 4, is accused of misapplying fiduciary property after allegedly gambling at least $300,000 from the North Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, according to the 2018 indictment.
Minoff served under Tim Burch, who was president of the association at the time of the alleged mishandling of funds. Burch refused to discharge Minoff until Denton County commissioners defunded Minoff’s position in July 2018.