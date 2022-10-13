Despite local angst, the Denton Central Appraisal District won't be officially moving on from ousted Chief Appraiser Hope McClure until at least next month because of ongoing negotiations over her separation agreement.
McClure's separation agreement was the clear focus of Thursday's DCAD board meeting, as the board can't appoint interim Chief Appraiser Don Spencer to the top spot until that agreement is worked out. That's because McClure is still technically the district's chief appraiser, even though she's on paid administrative leave and relieved of all duties.
Board members spent hours in closed session Thursday afternoon, then reconvened to announce negotiations haven't ended. A motion designated board member Charles Stafford to "continue to negotiate" with McClure on the terms of the agreement.
The agreement has an "intended effective date as soon as possible under federal statutory law, approximately the middle of November 2022." The motion passed unanimously. Board members also scheduled the next DCAD meeting for Nov. 10.
After the meeting, board chair Roy Atwood said he couldn't reveal anything about the agreement itself but clarified that the situation remains the same: DCAD can't appoint a new chief appraiser until the agreement is finished and McClure no longer holds the position.
McClure's removal was spurred by outrage from the taxing entities DCAD serves. That includes school districts and city councils, but also Denton County itself — the first entity to send in a resolution disapproving of the district's 2023 budget. Ultimately, the budget was voided.
Spencer mentioned at Thursday's meeting that he has received better feedback from those governmental bodies now that the budget has been tweaked and passed a second time, but at least one isn't giving up the ghost when it comes to DCAD's practices. Before the board went into closed session, Brooke Hambrick, a county employee attending to represent County Judge Andy Eads, read a letter from Eads regarding McClure's exit.
"While we appreciate the board's decision [in September] to relieve the chief appraiser of her duties, I am deeply concerned that this matter has yet to be finalized," the letter read. "It is irresponsible to continue to pay a person for services not rendered. Let me remind you, and especially those who have served on this board for several years, that the issues the appraisal district faces did not transpire overnight. … Any agreement that includes a golden parachute would be tone-deaf of the desires of the taxing entities."