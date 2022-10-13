DCAD October meeting
The Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors met Thursday to discuss a separation agreement with Hope McClure, among other items.

 Justin Grass/DRC

Despite local angst, the Denton Central Appraisal District won’t be officially moving on from ousted Chief Appraiser Hope McClure until at least next month because of ongoing negotiations over her separation agreement.

McClure’s separation agreement was the clear focus of Thursday’s DCAD board meeting, as the board can’t appoint interim Chief Appraiser Don Spencer to the top spot until that agreement is worked out. That’s because McClure is still technically the district’s chief appraiser, even though she’s on paid administrative leave and relieved of all duties.

