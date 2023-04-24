Mary Horn was known as a firebrand, a fierce supporter of her family and friends, and a trailblazer for women in local politics.
For 16 years, Horn served as Denton County judge, the highest elected official in county government. She was the first and only woman to be elected to the position and the longest-serving judge in the county’s history. Her tenure started in 2002 when Denton County was known as horse country and ended in 2018, when it was quickly becoming known as the suburbs.
Horn died Friday afternoon at her home in Sanger, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was 77.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 11 at the First Baptist Church in Denton, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. May 12 at First Baptist. Burial services will be held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, with details for the burial to be announced. Donations in Horn’s memory may be made to the Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas.
As the matriarch of the Denton County Republican Party, Horn was the 1988 Texas Federation Republican Women honoree and served as president of the Denton Republican Women’s Club during 1988-90, 1999-2000 and 2018-19. She also served on more than 20 boards and committees over the years. Her service to the county became set in stone in 2006 when the county dedicated the Mary and Jim Horn Government Center, named for her and her husband, Denton County’s longtime representative in the Texas House.
“It has been a pleasure working with them both and representing them in Washington,” U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess told the U.S. House of Representatives in a July 2006 statement honoring the Horns’ lifetime of service. “I know that the city of Denton and the state of Texas would have been at a loss without their leadership.”
That loss was felt over the weekend when Mary Horn’s admirers shared their admiration for her in comments on the news of her death on the county’s official Facebook page.
“Without a doubt the brightest blue eyes closed today for the last time,” county officials wrote on Facebook on Friday.
The Denton County Commissioners Court plans to issue a proclamation in honor of Horn and her many accomplishments Tuesday morning at the Administrative Courthouse. It is just one of several ways Horn’s friends and family are honoring her legacy.
“Mary will be greatly missed,” County Judge Andy Eads, her successor, said in a news release Monday. “We are indebted to her for her dedication to serving Denton County residents during her long and successful tenure. She created a foundation upon which we continue to build. She will forever be remembered for her contributions. Denton County is better because of Judge Horn’s service.”
Born in June 1945 in Owatonna, Minnesota, Horn spent her childhood active in the Girl Scouts, ice skating and helping her parents with their medical practice. Her father was the only doctor around for several miles. At 10 years old, Horn was responsible for sterilizing surgical equipment and cleaning the office after a patient received care.
“Mary was never short of stories about delivering babies, assisting in surgeries, and even assisting with the birth of horses or other farm animals,” Horn’s daughter Jennifer Stevens writes in a remembrance document shared Monday with the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Later, her mother tried her hand at modeling and became runner-up Miss Owatonna.
“But we have requested a recount,” Stevens continues, “and the Horn family firmly believes the outcome will show she was the most beautiful girl ever from Owatonna, Minnesota.”
In the early 1960s, Horn studied at Mankato State College and was certified in 1965 by the Minnesota School of Business. Something, though, was pulling at Horn “to spread her wings,” Stevens writes.
Engaged to be married to an unnamed suitor, Horn moved to Dallas that same year and became a flight attendant for Braniff International Airways. She met all kinds of interesting people, including Jim Horn, an Army soldier who was returning home from a stint in Germany.
She accepted a ride from him, discovered his humor and work ethic, and mailed back her engagement ring and married the soldier instead in May 1967.
They went on to have two children, Jennifer and James, and several grandchildren.
From 1965 to 1982, Mary Horn moved on from her flight attendant position to becoming one of the top eight executives and the only female one at Braniff. Part of her job consisted of her taking VIP customers to different areas of the airport. One of those customers was Ronald Reagan, who was seeking the presidency at the time and holding rallies around the country, recalled Horn’s former co-worker and protege Michelle French, the county tax assessor-collector.
“That got her really interested in politics,” French said, recalling that Horn thought, “‘Maybe we can make a difference,’ and it kind of turned the corner for them, a different direction in life.”
The turning of the corner happened in 1972 at the Horns’ kitchen table where Mary and Jim founded the Denton County Republican Party, Stevens writes.
Jim Horn was elected as party chair in 1972, followed by state representative for the county in 1981. Mary Horn was right there beside him, campaigning with him, sometimes in the cold, which her daughter writes led to frostbite on her mother’s hands on one particularly cold January morning.
Mary Horn decided to start a successful business to help support their growing family. She called it Denton County Greetings and created welcome packets for new residents and sold advertising for those packets to local businesses. As Stevens writes, Horn had no problem with putting her children to work helping her create the packets.
A decade later, Horn hit the campaign trail to become the first female tax assessor-collector for Denton County. By then, she’d been recognized as honoree of the Texas Federation of Republican Women in 1988 and served as president of the Denton Republican Women’s Club from 1988 until 1990.
Horn won her election and served as tax assessor from 1993 until 2002.
French recalled Horn would become sort of a matriarch toward employees in the tax office and taught them how they should assist the public, how people should be treated and how they should behave.
“A few of us who are still in the office and have been around, we were all kind of raised by Mary Horn in the way that she saw public service,” French said.
Horn’s daughter said it’s because she “made every decision by prioritizing the greater good with selflessness and fearless determination.”
The way Mary Horn saw public service led her to a higher office. Horn went on to be appointed in 2002 as the Denton County judge after winning the Republican primary and the Democrat incumbent stepped down to run for another office. She served until the end of 2018, saying it was time for her to retire after 25 years with the county.
“The job is never done,” she said in November 2017, when she announced she wouldn’t run for another term. “It is somebody else’s turn. ... There comes a time to move on.”
Horn’s list of accomplishments is long. As the county tax assessor, she was behind the drafting of nine state laws that saved tax dollars. She was awarded the Tax Assessor-Collector of the Year in 1999 by the Tax Assessor-Collectors Association and a lifetime honorary membership.
During her tenure as county judge, Horn saw the construction and improvement of several county buildings, brought over $3 billion in road improvements to the county and saw through the first phase of the Interstate 35E expansion project.
Horn was also proud of being a good steward of residents’ tax dollars, modernizing the tax office, increasing efficiencies and creating an online motor vehicle registration, Stevens writes.
Horn told the Record-Chronicle that she leveraged her marriage to a state representative to help get things done in Denton County. She was also the kind of county judge who would drive down to Austin to testify in committee hearings since they didn’t have a lobbyist.
“I’ve been the mouthpiece,” Horn told the Record-Chronicle in 2018. “I like to think I’ve been pretty effective at it.”
Horn’s mouthpiece also brought her plenty of local headline coverage for her controversial positions, from her support of the Confederate soldier monument on Denton’s Square to her refusal to conduct gay marriages and her opposition to the Republican Party’s proposed “bathroom bill” because it steered the party too far by targeting transgender people.
“I thought it was a big mistake,” Horn told KERA in 2017. “We have bigger fish to fry.”
The current Denton County judge learned a lot of great political lessons from Horn and recalled that she wasn’t someone to hold it against you if you disagreed with her — at least not in his case.
Eads first met Horn and her husband when he was in high school about 30 years ago, and again in college when he became active in the county Republican Party. Eads would later serve with Horn on the Commissioners Court and succeeded her in 2019 after he was elected to the county judge seat.
“Personally, this is a great loss for me,” Eads said. “When Judge Horn died, I lost a colleague and a mentor but also a friend. We spent lots of time at the Courthouse on the Square with her telling stories about the county government. She did that deliberately so that I would understand the history here and how things operate.”
When she retired, Horn planned to spend more time with her family. Nothing brought her more joy, Stevens writes, than her grandchildren. She was always babysitting or showing up for their sporting events. She was known for her pancakes. She’d read them stories, sing to them and make up silly games, “or just hold onto her grandchildren as they rested,” Steven writes. “The adoration was mutual. We are forever grateful that in the month before Mary passed away, she saw every one of her grandchildren.”
In a column reflecting on her retirement in late 2018, Horn wrote “it never really registered” that she was the first woman to be elected as Denton County tax assessor-collector and as county judge.
“It was simply about doing a thorough job for our residents and keeping them top of mind in every decision,” she wrote. “But as I look back, the realization strikes me as being notable because, maybe, as we were busy handling countywide issues, a young lady was dreaming of one day holding these same positions. I look forward to a time when there are no more firsts.”
