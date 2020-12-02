A longtime Denton County law enforcement official has died of a COVID-19-related illness, county officials announced late Tuesday.
M. Wayne Rhodes, 66, had been the chief deputy constable for Precinct 2 since 2005. Rhodes started his law enforcement career in Denton County in 1995 at the Sheriff’s Office and joined the Constable Precinct 2 office in 1998. Precinct 2 covers southeast Denton County from The Colony to parts of Carrollton, Plano and Dallas.
Precinct 2 Constable Michael Truitt said Rhodes died early Tuesday after fighting COVID-19 since early November. Truitt said Rhodes was very family-oriented.
“He loved spending time with his wife and all of his kids, especially his grandkids,” Truitt said Wednesday.
Truitt said they’ve worked together ever since he took the constable’s office in 2005. Rhodes was also the longest-serving deputy chief in Denton County, according to a news release.
“Since we’ve worked together for the last 15 years, we’ve become not only friends at work, but friends outside of work,” Truitt said. “Matter of fact, best friends. We did a lot of stuff together. Our families would go out to eat together. ... It’s very tough and this virus is just devastating.”
In the news release, Truitt said Rhodes had a wealth of knowledge on civil law and was a resource to other constable’s offices throughout the state.
Ron Marchant, the commissioner for Precinct 2, said in the news release Rhodes was dedicated to God, family and duty to the country.
“His service to Denton County has been one of compassion, loyalty and love for his job,” Marchant said in the release. “We grieve with his family and the Denton County law enforcement family.”
Rhodes was state certified in civil process and held a master peace officer’s license. He was the department range master and held a police firearms instructor certification.
“He loved firearms and he did a lot of stuff with guns,” Truitt said. “He taught concealed carry, but he also liked to build firearms and [show] how to take them apart [and] put them back together. He was our armorer. He did a lot of [firearms instruction] not only for the department, but for friends as well.”
In the news release, Denton County Judge Andy Eads said Rhodes was known for his commitment to excellence.
“His favorite personal message was: ‘Strive to be the best you can be in everything you do in life,’” Eads said in the release. “And, he did.”
Rhodes is survived by his wife, six children and 16 grandchildren. According to the release, funeral arrangements are pending with Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale, just southeast of Fort Worth.