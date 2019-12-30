Three dozen people in Denton County were hospitalized with the flu over the past seven weeks.
According to Denton County Public Health, that's six more than were reported at the same time in 2018.
While the reported hospitalizations aren't vastly higher, the total number of positive influenza cases is nearly seven times higher than this past year.
Also curious is the large discrepancy between reported cases of influenza A and B in Denton County.
The two rates were fairly close in 2018, but influenza B has outpaced A by a wide margin so far in 2019: Influenza B has shown up on tests more than 10 times more often in the county so far this flu season.
Both strains are the common culprits for flu season each year. Viruses categorized as influenza A are the only flu viruses known to cause pandemics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Through Dec. 14, no flu-related deaths were reported in Denton County.
Across the country, the percentage of people with a flu-like illness is slightly up from the 2018 baseline of 2.2% to the 2019 baseline of 2.4%. Denton County has outpaced that growth, increasing by 1.2 percentage points to a current baseline of 3.9%.
Texas' influenza activity has been ranked as "widespread," the highest rating, for the past five weeks. As of Dec. 21, all but 11 states had the same rating.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate there have been 4.6 million flu illnesses, 39,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths so far this season nationwide.
Jennifer Rainey, a spokeswoman for the county health department, said Denton County currently has plenty of flu vaccines for adults and children.
"We definitely want to encourage community members to get a flu shot ASAP if you haven't already," Rainey said in an email Monday. "If you have insurance, you can check with your local pharmacy or primary care provider. If you are without insurance, DCPH can help."