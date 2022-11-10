Flower Mound political consultant Matt Armstrong has been fined $37,500 by the Texas Ethics Commission, which alleges he was involved in a “sham” political committee, didn’t properly disclose campaign finances and appointed a campaign treasurer who didn’t agree to the role, among other violations.

Download PDF Sworn Complaint 32105131
Sworn Complaint 32105131
Download PDF Sworn Complaint 32202102CI
Sworn Complaint 32202102CI
Download PDF Sworn Complaint 32205248CI
Sworn Complaint 32205248CI

