Lake Dallas police officers arrested two people on murder charges for a 38-year-old man’s death on Saturday, according to a social media post from the department.
The Lake Dallas Police Department responded to an active shooter call around 2:27 a.m. Saturday at the Lakeshore Apartments, 300 E. Swisher Road.
The release from Lake Dallas police says officers located Michael Darrough, 38, with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The Lake Cities Fire Department took him to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled "Michell Darrough" died by homicide due to gunshot wounds around 2:55 a.m. Neither the Tarrant County Medical Examiner nor Lake Dallas police responded to calls to clarify the spelling of the victim's name.
According to the medical examiner, Darrough lived at the Lakeshore Apartments. Both homicides reported in the city this year have occurred there.
Two people were arrested later on Saturday in Dallas in connection to Darrough’s death. Shineisha Mann, 42, and Lindsey Crumpton II, 34, were each booked into the Denton County Jail Sunday, charged with murder.
Jail records show Mann is from Dallas and Crumpton is from Washington. They’re each being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.
This is the second homicide investigation for the Lake Dallas Police Department this year. Officers arrested James Odin Matei, 44, on a murder charge in January. He allegedly killed his brother at the Lakeshore Apartments, where Matei and his brother Eugene Gheorge Mateiu lived.
The Police Department did not respond to multiple calls for comment Wednesday.