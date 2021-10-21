Thursday’s session of the Denton County Drug Treatment Court was a special one for the people who run the court and the participants who want to turn their lives around. They didn’t meet last week, but Oct. 13 marked the five-year anniversary since its inception.
What started as a program with six participants in 2016 has now seen 30 graduates and dozens more participants over the course of five years. At least six graduates attended the anniversary Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building, as well as about two dozen current participants.
Kevin Edwards, the drug court’s chief probation officer, said Judge Steve Burgess came up with the idea years ago for a drug treatment court and the presiding judge, Brody Shanklin, quickly jumped on board. Shanklin and Burgess run the court together alongside Edwards, a clinical counselor, the Denton County District Attorney’s Office and two criminal defense attorneys.
The treatment court is for high-risk felony offenders that show a genuine interest in addiction treatment, according to Denton County’s website.
“There were months of planning meetings involving the judges, the District Attorney’s Office, probation and defense attorneys leading up to starting the court,” Edwards said in an email Tuesday. “Once we all agreed on the structure, requirements and staffing for the court we launched it, and it has continued to grow and evolve to this day.”
The 18-month program has several phases that participants must complete, and the ultimate goal is to give participants a foundation for them to maintain their recovery and reintegrate into their families and communities. The phases include progressing in drug recovery, finding employment and stable housing, furthering their education and submitting to routine drug screenings throughout the process.
Other treatment courts include the First Offender Drug Program, Mental Health Treatment Court, the DWI Treatment Court Program and Veterans Treatment Court Program.
Thomas O’Connor is one of the few graduates of the drug treatment court that spoke Thursday to those still going through the program. He said he’s a nine-time felon and the program helped him get the structure in life that he needed.
“This program’s been phenomenal for me,” O’Connor said. “I was 47 years old when I got into this program. It’s a blessing, so take it in stride. It’s tough, but take it in stride, man. If you want this life, a sober life and a normal life … it’s the place for you.”
The two dozen current participants sat and cheered each other on as they spoke of their sobriety Thursday before chatting over pizza and dessert. Minutes before the court session began at 4 p.m., chatter rang out through the second floor of the courts building as participants caught up with each other excitedly. Shanklin said the connections they have with each other are invaluable tools for the program to survive and to help each other out.
“There are people that I see sitting in this room that have jobs because of their connections with one another, and that’s only one aspect of it,” Shanklin said.
Although Thursday’s session was an anniversary event, Shanklin and Edwards gave guests — which included state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Sanger, and other Denton County district court judges — a peek into a normal session.
That included handing out sobriety rewards to a few people who have achieved one, two and three years of sobriety, giving out gift cards to reward participants for showing up to the biweekly meetings, passing their drug screenings and welcoming newcomers.
The participants who spoke said the drug treatment court turned their lives around and even saved their lives.
“It literally saved my life and the bonds that you make with [staff and participants] will change your life, because it changed mine,” said Shelby Hays, a program graduate. “I never thought that I would be almost five years sober today. … When I was going through the program, I never thought I would make it.”
Shanklin said he appreciates participants’ diligence with the program.
“We’re not going to give up on you as long as you don’t give up on us,” he said.