Denton County commissioners were presented Tuesday with a feasibility study on a potential multipurpose exposition center in Denton County that would be aimed at driving economic impact and increasing tourism.

Bill Krueger of Conventions, Sports & Leisure International told Commissioners Court that the targeted site is 232 acres of contiguous county-owned parcels. The location was not specified during the presentation, but it is adjacent to about 100 acres owned by the North Texas State Fair Association between Denton, Krum and Sanger.

