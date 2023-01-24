Consultant Bill Krueger of Conventions, Sports & Leisure International presents his feasibility study for a potential multipurpose expo center in Denton County during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
The location of a proposed Denton County expo center would be 232 acres of contiguous county-owned parcels north of Denton.
Consultant Bill Krueger recommended building in three phases if Denton County decides to build an expo center.
Conceptual art shows different layouts for a proposed 55,500-square-foot multipurpose facility that could host events, entertainment and sports.
Denton County commissioners were presented Tuesday with a feasibility study on a potential multipurpose exposition center in Denton County that would be aimed at driving economic impact and increasing tourism.
Bill Krueger of Conventions, Sports & Leisure International told Commissioners Court that the targeted site is 232 acres of contiguous county-owned parcels. The location was not specified during the presentation, but it is adjacent to about 100 acres owned by the North Texas State Fair Association between Denton, Krum and Sanger.
“The fact that you've already got 232 acres assembled in one contiguous location is a fantastic opportunity,” Krueger said, “assuming there's sufficient demand, and that's part of what we're looking for when we're doing our research and our interviews with different stakeholders.”
Reached for comment Tuesday, North Texas Fair and Rodeo Executive Director Glenn Carlton confirmed he hopes to be a part of the new proposed project.
Carlton said the land studied for the most recently proposed concept is owned by Denton County on the north side of Milam Road, which is adjacent to the 111 acres that the fair association owns on the south side of Milam Road.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads couldn't be reached for comment after Tuesday's meeting to clarify the distinction between the two proposed expo center concepts.
Krueger's consulting firm, CSL International, focuses on the convention, sport, entertainment and visitor industries and has offices in Frisco, Minneapolis and New York. Commissioners approved hiring CSL for a study on the feasibility of a Denton County expo center in December 2021.
On Tuesday, Krueger said he recommends developing the site in three phases. Phase one would be the construction of the multipurpose facility, phase two would add an equestrian and athletic field, and phase three would add a coliseum.
Drafts of the first phase show a 55,500-square-foot multipurpose facility that could host events, entertainment and sports. Estimated construction costs for that phase could range from $34 million to $41 million, depending on design and other factors.
The multipurpose facility would have a projected annual economic impact of $33.4 million, Krueger said.
According to CSL's projections, it would bring in 174 events and create opportunities for 419 employees. The firm projects an estimated annual attendance of 244,900 and the number of hotel room nights each year at about 41,200.
The annual net operating revenue would be an estimated $1.29 million, with operating expenses of $1.53 million, for an annual net loss of $240,000.
Adding an equestrian, livestock and agricultural development could cost an estimated $75 million, while adding 12 tournament-style soccer fields with either synthetic turf or grass would cost an additional $35 million and require 55 acres to build.
“As additional phases of the event facility projects get built up in future years, this multipurpose building is a great candidate to be converted to more of a dedicated exhibition facility as you've got more of the entertainment and sports pieces that may be built up in future times,” Krueger said.
Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson asked Krueger how long event facilities last. He said they usually can last about 30-plus years before considering reconstruction or deciding to move on from the facility.
Krueger said the location is underdeveloped, and it would be up to leaders to have a strategy for investment to add amenities, including restaurants, hotels and retail businesses.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.