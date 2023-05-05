Denton Central Appraisal District sign

If you think your home isn't worth what Denton Central Appraisal District thinks, you can file a protest with the agency to try to get the valuation adjusted. 

 Shafkat Anowar/Dallas Morning News file photo

The Denton Central Appraisal District mailed out appraisal notices to Denton County homeowners starting on April 17, offering the opportunity to protest their appraisal with DCAD by May 17. If you think your home isn't worth the proposed value calculated by appraisers, what now?

Chief Appraiser Don Spencer said there have been about 20,000 protests received, and he expected to have around 100,000 by the deadline.

