Mark Herrera
Mark Herrera led a session titled “Community Safety and Security Training” on Saturday at Argyle High School in Flower Mound.

 Juan Betancourt/Staff Writer

FLOWER MOUND — Mark Herrera talked about how to handle an unexpected threat during the “Community Safety and Security Training” session at Argyle High School on Saturday evening.

Herrera spoke to first responders and other locals about situational awareness, de-escalation training for frontline teams, active threat and active shooter preparedness and best practices for building security culture.

