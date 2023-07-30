FLOWER MOUND — Mark Herrera talked about how to handle an unexpected threat during the “Community Safety and Security Training” session at Argyle High School on Saturday evening.
Herrera spoke to first responders and other locals about situational awareness, de-escalation training for frontline teams, active threat and active shooter preparedness and best practices for building security culture.
“The goal is to program your subconscious mind to show you things you don’t see on a regular basis, give you a plan of action so that you can instinctively carry out a response objective,” Herrera said.
Herrera is the director of safety and security for the International Association of Venue Managers. He represents the Department of Homeland Security Office of Infrastructure Protection as the current chair for the public assembly facility subsector council.
He also trains organizations and staff, including the NFL, police agencies and entertainment venues worldwide, to mitigate security risks and is a retired law enforcement officer with 20 years of experience.
Looking for suspicious threat behavior
An active shooter or threat may be difficult to predict, but Herrera gave some tips on ways to detect suspicious behavior that could prevent a disaster from occurring.
Active shooter training has become the norm, and it is up to an organization, staff and families to be prepared for a worst-case scenario.
Herrera said some individuals and organizations fail to report suspicious behavior because they’re afraid of being wrong. He said to report any suspicious behavior immediately — even if there isn’t a threat.
Herrera said situational awareness is a combination of observation and orientation. He said things that should pique an individual’s awareness include uncomfortable behavior, unusual actions, movements of hands, aggressive or erratic behavior and bulges in clothing.
Suspicious behavior includes an individual who appears nervous or out of place in an area. Making eye contact with an individual might make an individual uncomfortable, allowing police, security or anyone to report it.
“If your behavior leads me to believe that it doesn’t fit the baseline and it’s suspicious in nature, then I’m not going to sit and wait — I’m going to report it right now,” Herrera said.
Use a customer service approach if an individual approaches someone suspiciously. For instance, if you see a person wearing a big jacket during the summer, try asking whether they need water or assistance with a coat check.
“I might be wrong in the assessment, but I’m never going to be wrong in the approach,” Herrera said.
Herrera also said to be aware of odd smells that you’ve never smelled before because it could be something lethal or that could hurt people.
He said to be aware of cybersecurity issues that can affect physical security measures because an individual accessing an organization’s IP could have total access and control, which can be disastrous.
Reporting near-misses can improve leadership
Herrera showed an example of a near-miss form, which someone can use to submit a situation that could have gone badly but didn’t.
An organization that receives near-miss forms creates a hazard library. “I’m identifying all the hazards and the risks that could have potentially taken place throughout the day,” Herrera said.
Reporting near-misses allows organizations to build resilient security cultures. He said organizations could then figure out which individual can step up to be the next leader who can improve security measures.
He said teams and individuals would need to enhance their observational capabilities for their minds so they can respond with better judgment and understanding.
Train and prepare
Herrera said organizations should train in how to handle encounters with a suspicious person.
He said it is vital for organizations to be cross-trained, which includes operations, guest services and security. This will allow everyone to be on the same page.
Herrera said to mentally prepare yourself if an encounter might occur during the course of the day.
He recommended practicing visualizing potential scenarios and said organizations need at least three emergency action plans.
