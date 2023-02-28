Fire chief

Ricky Vaughan, fire chief of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, updates the Denton County commissioners Tuesday morning on how the agency has moved forward in the aftermath of the indictment of former Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger.

 Screenshot

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 officials updated county commissioners Tuesday on how the agency has moved forward in the aftermath of the indictment of former Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger.

Hohenberger was charged with federal violations of misusing and stealing funds from the Argyle fire district, now known as Emergency Services District No. 1, and making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor. He was arrested by the FBI in November.

Sheldon Gilbert

Ricky Vaughan

