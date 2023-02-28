Ricky Vaughan, fire chief of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, updates the Denton County commissioners Tuesday morning on how the agency has moved forward in the aftermath of the indictment of former Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger.
Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 officials updated county commissioners Tuesday on how the agency has moved forward in the aftermath of the indictment of former Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger.
Sheldon Gilbert, board president of Emergency Services District No. 1, said at the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday that there were several critical elements for a call of action to move forward with the department.
This included the transition of the employees from the Argyle Volunteer Fire District to the ESD with a public retirement system, moving all assets from the volunteer department over to the ESD, conducting a comprehensive operational and financial forensic audit, and dissolving the AVFD.
The two are legally separate entities: Emergency Services District No. 1, which is a political subdivision, and the nonprofit Argyle Volunteer Fire District Inc. ESD No. 1 has contracted for emergency services with the Argyle district since 2006, when it was created.
Gilbert said there are significant IRS issues and penalties, reporting errors and omissions that they have had to clean up and are continuing to work on to correct.
“There are, in fact, a number of financial gaps and issues, both with operating costs, with capital, with excessive debt, with a lot of different things that are going on that we're going to need to correct for the future,” Gilbert said. “And we're working to do that.
“But that is something that obviously is going to need to be taken care of. There was an immediate need for some guardrails and some best practices to be put in place as it relates to accounting, check-writing collections, all the different elements of accounts payable and accounts receivable."
He said they began two forensic audits with BDO, an international accounting firm.
“They're taking a look at all of the disbursements from the AVFD, and the subsequent relationships that were in place during that is underway,” Gilbert said.
Simultaneously, Gilbert said, they have a secondary accounting audit from a local firm looking specifically at retirement contributions and inaccuracies in pay.
Gilbert said all taxes have been paid, with some current penalties that they will pay within the next 10 days.
“So, a lot on our plate, but I would tell you that I do believe we are getting our arms around it,” he said. “I do believe that we have a plan to move forward and correct it.”