Denton County Public Health, Denton Fire Department and Medical City Denton have all reported increases in heat-related illness cases in Denton County since temperatures have been unusually high this early in the summer.
Amid an increase in heat-related illnesses, local medical professionals urge residents to use caution while outdoors as temperatures in Denton County are expected to remain in the triple digits.
Residents can expect a high temperature of 104 with heat index values as high as 107 on Thursday. Friday will have a high temperature near 100 and a heat index value as high as 103. While the temperature in the following days will dip below triple digits, high temperatures are still expected to be in the upper 90s.
A heat index measures the outdoor temperature combined with the humidity level. A high humidity level can make the temperature feel hotter outside than it would if there were low humidity.
In its most recent weekly report, Denton County Public Health reported 15 cases of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburns and other related illnesses from June 18 to 24. This is triple the number of cases from last week and the most cases so far this year, with a year-to-date total of 23 cases.
The most common of these cases was heat exhaustion, which made up five of the 15 cases. Men between the ages of 18 and 35 were the most afflicted group.
So far, there have not been any heat-related deaths in Denton County, DCPH reports. However, Denton police are investigating the death of a man found outside Monday in the 300 block of South Woodrow Lane.
Investigators ruled out foul play, but spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the death is still under investigation and it was unclear if heat-related illness was a contributing factor. The deceased was not listed on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s case site as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Denton Fire Department has responded to 18 heat-related illness calls so far this June, spokesperson David Boots said. In comparison, they responded to nine in June 2022. But the worst has likely yet to come, he said.
“July and August, we generally see more heat-related calls than in June,” Boots said via email. “So we are going to want everyone to remain cool, hydrate, etc. to help from overheating.”
If going outside is unavoidable, Boots encouraged residents to drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol or caffeine, which can exacerbate dehydration.
“You should be drinking an ounce per pound at the minimum if you’re going to be outside,” Boots said. “Maybe even double that if you’re working hard outside.”
Even at night, heat-related illnesses are still a concern because the humidity is so high, he said.
Dana Long, the public relations director for Medical City Denton also provided the Denton Record-Chronicle with data that indicates the hospital’s emergency department has seen an increase in heat-related cases in June. The number of cases has doubled each year from 2020 to 2022. So far this June, the hospital has had 12 cases.
In previous years, the data indicates Medical City Denton treated more cases of heat-related illness in the months of July and August than it did in June.
Preventative measures are the best way to address heat-related illnesses, according to an article from the Medical City Denton. Taking frequent breaks in the shade and staying hydrated is essential. The hospital also recommended wearing loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing as well as wide-brimmed hats.
Medical City Denton also lists the following as common risk factors:
Age: Young children and those over 65 are more at risk.
Medications and illegal drugs: Certain drugs can affect the body’s ability to stay hydrated or maintain a safe core temperature.
Weight: An excess in weight can affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature.
Heat familiarity: Those who are not used to a warm climate are more at risk.
Symptoms and treatment
The following is a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that lists the symptoms of different heat-related illnesses and how to address them:
For milder conditions, such as heat cramps, Medical City Denton recommends ceasing activity for several hours, seeking shade or air conditioning, and hydrating with electrolytes.
For more serious conditions, such as heat exhaustion, medical attention might be necessary if symptoms persist or worsen after one hour. Medical City Denton recommends the same actions to treat heat exhaustion.
Heat stroke is the most serious illness and requires immediate emergency treatment, Medical City Denton reports. The affected person could experience confusion, seizures or coma. After calling 911, the affected person should be moved into the shade or air conditioning and any means necessary should be used to cool them until help arrives.
