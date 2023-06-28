Sprinklers at North Lakes Park (copy)

Denton County Public Health, Denton Fire Department and Medical City Denton have all reported increases in heat-related illness cases in Denton County since temperatures have been unusually high this early in the summer.

 DRC file photo

Amid an increase in heat-related illnesses, local medical professionals urge residents to use caution while outdoors as temperatures in Denton County are expected to remain in the triple digits.

Residents can expect a high temperature of 104 with heat index values as high as 107 on Thursday. Friday will have a high temperature near 100 and a heat index value as high as 103. While the temperature in the following days will dip below triple digits, high temperatures are still expected to be in the upper 90s.

Download PDF Denton County Public Health HRI report
Denton County Public Health's heat-related illness report for the week of June 18 to Saturday.
MCD heat illness.png

A chart displaying the number of heat-related illness cases Medical City Denton treated from 2020 to 2023.
CDC HRI.jpg

A graphic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention illustrating the symptoms of different heat-related illnesses and how to address them.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0