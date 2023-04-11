Commissioners and attendees celebrated Denton County's 177th birthday with cake and refreshments during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.
“Denton County continues to serve as a shining example of thriving communities — excellent education opportunities — a booming economy attracting major corporations — all working together to make Denton County the best place to live, work and play,” County Judge Andy Eads said during the meeting.
Some Denton County history
The First Texas State Legislature created Denton County on April 11, 1846, as it was carved out of Fannin County to create a new one.
The creation of the county was followed by the appointment of the original county Commissioners Court members — John W. King, Joseph W. Conner, Joseph Turner, John Ramsey and Jesse Gibson.
The Denton County seat was first established in Pinckneyville, with the seat moving twice before permanently moving to Denton in 1857.
Denton County is named for John B. Denton, a pioneer minister and lawyer who died in 1841 during a battle with American Indians.
Denton County’s population totaled 641 residents in 1850 and, as of July 1, 2022, has grown to 977,281 residents.
