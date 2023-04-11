Cutting the cake
Buy Now

County Judge Andy Eads cuts the Denton County birthday cake. Commissioners celebrated the county's 177th birthday during Tuesday's meeting.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Commissioners and attendees celebrated Denton County's 177th birthday with cake and refreshments during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

“Denton County continues to serve as a shining example of thriving communities — excellent education opportunities — a booming economy attracting major corporations — all working together to make Denton County the best place to live, work and play,” County Judge Andy Eads said during the meeting.

Cake
Buy Now

This cake marked Denton County's 177th birthday.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0