H-E-B executives probably thought they’d seen it all after selling groceries in Texas for more than a century, but apparently not.
The retailer’s new 118,000-square-foot store on the northeast corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive in Frisco is setting records.
The buzz around the store over the weekend from employees and shoppers was that first-day sales reached $1 million. To put that in perspective, industry group FMI says the average weekly — not daily — sales for a U.S. supermarket was $638,756 in 2021.
H-E-B declined to confirm the sales number, but spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson said Sunday: “Since we opened our doors in Frisco, our customers have embraced us with open arms and enthusiasm.”
On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of customers waited outside the store in two separate lines for 10 to 15 minutes at a time for a chance to check out the grocer’s first namesake location in North Texas. Inside, shoppers packed the store’s aisles along with workers actively restocking shelves.
The store’s 750 workers, about 600 hired locally, “are working hard and going above and beyond to provide a great shopping experience with the dedicated service and top-quality products our customers across Texas have come to expect from H-E-B,” Jackson said.
The store’s True Texas BBQ restaurant sold 1,000 pounds of brisket on opening day, H-E-B said on Instagram.
H-E-B makes the claim on signs in its new store that it’s the biggest beer and wine retailer in Texas. The Frisco store presold some rare bottles to enthusiasts who closely follow H-E-B openings, according to wine department managers. A Chateau Petrus 2018 from Bordeaux, France, was sold for $4,700 and a Taylor Fladgate Port 1896 from Villa Nova de Gaia, Portugal, for $4,800.