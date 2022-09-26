H-E-B Frisco

Shoppers continued to pack the aisles over the weekend of H-E-B’s first namesake grocery store in Dallas-Fort Worth. The store in Frisco opened Wednesday.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

H-E-B executives probably thought they’d seen it all after selling groceries in Texas for more than a century, but apparently not.

The retailer’s new 118,000-square-foot store on the northeast corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive in Frisco is setting records.

Recommended for you