T. rex

Rexy, a 21-foot replica of a T. rex skeleton, stands watch on the floor of the new Frisco Public Library.

 Shafkat Anowar

FRISCO — Amanda Murphy knew when Frisco was building a library, it would be something special and on a grand scale, which her first steps through the door on Tuesday confirmed.

“It’s incredible; it exceeded my expectations,” said Murphy, who has been visiting the Frisco Public Library since moving to the city 25 years ago. “It has something for everybody, of all ages and all interests.”

