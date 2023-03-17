FRISCO — Amanda Murphy knew when Frisco was building a library, it would be something special and on a grand scale, which her first steps through the door on Tuesday confirmed.
“It’s incredible; it exceeded my expectations,” said Murphy, who has been visiting the Frisco Public Library since moving to the city 25 years ago. “It has something for everybody, of all ages and all interests.”
A span of 158,068 square feet makes it the sixth-largest public library in Texas.
The new library — a collection of 284,000 items with 22% being digital — opened March 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway with three times the space as the previous location, which was inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center.
Built in 1998, the converted warehouse was once a factory that housed rocket parts.
After the aerospace company dissolved, the Frisco Community Development Corporation purchased the building in 2001. The FCDC donated the space to the library in 2019, the same year a $62 million bond was approved for its relocation.
“I’m just delighted the community has embraced it; funds well spent for a gathering space for the community,” said the library’s director, Shelley Holley. “Our mission statement — inspiring intellect, curiosity and imagination — this building reflects that.”
On opening day, 12,500 people attended, and as of Monday, 37,000 people had visited the library, which has self-checkout, an online reservation system for conference and study rooms and virtual reality/augmented reality holographic computers.
The library has 93 Wi-Fi access points, 210 computers and 77 screens (flat, touch and projection), according to a city news release. Electrical outlets are plentiful and located within 12 feet or less of where most visitors will spend time.
“The average guest brings two devices, and they tend to stay long enough that one needs to be charged,” Holley said.
Doing away with Dewey
Books are easier to find as the library transitioned from the Dewey Decimal System to a system without numbers. Furniture was designed for the library to change with the times. Bookshelves are on wheels, and so are the custom-made employee work stations positioned around the library.
“The furniture can be reconfigured into all shapes,” Holley said. “We can’t anticipate how people will use this library in the future. It’s hard to guess what future trends will be but not that hard to put some flexibility into our space; that’s what we tried to do.”
The library’s centerpiece, Rexy, a full-size model of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, is a popular gathering spot for all ages. Dinosaur footprints throughout the library floor cause a vibration and rumbling sound when stepped on.
The Pond area is for toddlers and features board books and themed decor. The Ready to Read Railroad is stationed at Tiny Town, which includes a pretend veterinarian clinic, construction site, market and STEM-themed activities.
A puppet stage has LED, fiber optic and classroom lighting. Spaces for teens include gaming and study booths. Tables on the second level include dry-erase boards for tutoring or mapping out a project.
Guests can check out travel backpacks, cake pans, ukuleles and sports kits to assist baseball and golf players in analyzing their swing. Also available, drones and GoPro cameras to learn how to use technology before purchasing.
The library was thoughtfully designed with each user in mind, something Holley said began long before the library was built.
“A lot of our team has significant experience working in libraries,” she said. “We watched what people were doing, and it occurred to us there were types.”
Some come to the library to hang out with friends or lounge, and others need a quiet space to work on a project.
“We want to provide a level of service,” Holley said. “It’s all about the quality of the interaction.”
Blackland prairies design
The architectural style boasts native landscaping and library decor (inside and out) gives a nod to the Texas Blackland prairies, which are the most endangered ecoregion in North America that once extended from the Red River to the Gulf Coast. Now, less than 1% of the original Blackland prairie vegetation remains — and it’s scattered across the state in parcels.
“We should celebrate who we are because it’s disappearing,” Holley said.
Designer and renovation architect for the project was Justin Bashaw and his team at Gensler.
“This looked like a giant shoebox, they gave it personality,” Holley said.
On the outside of the building, wooden panels give a salute to early architecture with carpet on the inside reflective of changing colors a prairie goes through each season. A second-floor terrace looks west with views of the Grand Park property.
“We discovered the gilgai, micro depressions in the landscape, and wanted to personify prairie land nuances, which are unsettled and understated,” Bashaw said.
Seeing the completed project with people enjoying it was satisfying to Bashaw.
“We are charged to shape the world we live in,” Bashaw said. “To go into the library … it’s awesome to see people laughing and smiling. It’s amazing to see. And it’s a meticulously designed space, so users know where to go.”,
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.