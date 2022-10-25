Kade Kopp (center, left) and Hope Espinoza (left) refill containers while Tony Martinez (center, right) and Madelyn Oden (right) make boxes of fruits and vegetables for the Feeding Denton County program last year in Krum.
County commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the Feeding Denton County program through the end of 2023, which will continue to funnel millions of dollars in COVID relief funds toward providing produce boxes to area food pantries.
The program has been in place since 2020, several months into the pandemic. The county committed coronavirus relief funds to reach an agreement with Ponder-based Denton Creek Farm, which puts together 25-pound produce boxes and distributes them to food pantries throughout the county, such as the Denton Community Food Center.
According to the contract, Denton Creek Farm is tasked with putting together between 2,000 to 3,000 boxes per week, at a fixed cost of $37 per box. That's added up to several millions of dollars for the county since August 2020, when the agreement went into effect.
Officials said the program's goal was to help feed families who were struggling during the pandemic, but years later, the economic impact is still being felt — and the county still has American Rescue Plan Act money to spend.
At Tuesday's county Commissioners Court meeting, officials extended the contract through a unanimous vote, citing increased food needs. County Judge Andy Eads called the arrangement a good program and suggested it could grow larger, as officials are in talks with the North Texas Food Bank in Plano.
"It's been a very innovative and sustainable program, that we've done locally sourced food and produce right here," Eads said.
After the latest approval, the agreement will run until Dec. 31, 2023. The maximum number of boxes for one week is 3,500, which would cost $129,500. At that figure, the contract could end up costing over $20 million in total, including payments over the past two years. All of this funding came from ARPA.