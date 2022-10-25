211230_drc_news_pandemicreliefimg1
Kade Kopp (center, left) and Hope Espinoza (left) refill containers while Tony Martinez (center, right) and Madelyn Oden (right) make boxes of fruits and vegetables for the Feeding Denton County program last year in Krum.

 Al Key/DRC

County commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the Feeding Denton County program through the end of 2023, which will continue to funnel millions of dollars in COVID relief funds toward providing produce boxes to area food pantries.

The program has been in place since 2020, several months into the pandemic. The county committed coronavirus relief funds to reach an agreement with Ponder-based Denton Creek Farm, which puts together 25-pound produce boxes and distributes them to food pantries throughout the county, such as the Denton Community Food Center.

