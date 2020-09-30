Four Denton County residents have now tested positive for the West Nile virus this year.
The most recent person to test positive for the virus lives in Flower Mound and was diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the disease.
The first West Nile case of the year was confirmed on Aug. 21, the second on Aug. 26 and the third on Aug. 27. Denton County Public Health announced Sept. 25 that two people had been killed by the disease the virus causes.
Roughly 80% of people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms.
Mosquito testing sites across the central and southern Denton County have confirmed mosquitos are carrying West Nile virus.
County health officials recommend wearing long sleeves and pants while outside and spraying thin clothing with repellent. Additionally, people should drain standing water to reduce mosquito breeding habitats.