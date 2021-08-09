The wife of a former Denton County Jail inmate says she doesn’t know why her late husband wasn’t released from jail earlier — his release coming just 10 days before his death.
Barry Zetterlund, 43, was in jail last year after allegedly violating probation. Denton County court records show he was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision in 2018 in a drug possession case. During a period of deferred adjudication, defendants must avoid committing another offense to keep the criminal case of their initial arrest from moving forward. Prior to this, Zetterlund had never been booked into the Denton County Jail, but Dallas County records show bookings there.
Amy Zetterlund, Barry’s wife, said his health problems started around December 2020.
Barry Zetterlund was booked into the county jail on Aug. 24, 2020, after a district court judge ruled for his drug possession case to proceed. It was the first movement in the case in about a year, following an order in September 2019 to modify community supervision terms. Announcement hearings had been postponed since March 2021.
“All of this is an alleged probation violation,” Amy Zetterlund said.
Amy Zetterlund said a lump popped up on her husband’s neck around December. She said his voice became raspy.
Lymphadenopathy is the official diagnosis for when lymph nodes swell, secondary to bacterial, viral or fungal infections as well as autoimmune diseases or malignancy, according to the National Library of Medicine.
His attorney, Heather Fisher, filed an emergency motion for a personal recognizance bond on June 18, citing Zetterlund’s “severe medical issues.”
“Defense counsel has been in communication with the Denton County Medical Supervisor and was informed [Zetterlund] has been sent for a CT scan and a biopsy,” court records state. “The results of the Radiology confirm extensive chest and neck lymphadenopathy. The impression from the CT, ‘Lymphadenopathy probable lymphoma.’”
The personal bond was granted on June 29, and Barry Zetterlund was released the same day, although Amy Zetterlund said he’d been receiving treatment at a hospital for some time before that. He died on July 9, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“[The personal recognizance bond] was eventually approved once he was in the ICU and dying,” she said. “They quickly washed their hands of him. The jail couldn’t handle his problem, and so they found him a specialist that wasn’t associated with the jail or the county.”
Amy Zetterlund said the doctor diagnosed him with cancer. The emergency motion for a personal recognizance bond, filed June 18, said Zetterlund didn’t have an official diagnosis, so “the District Attorney’s office [was] opposed to this motion.”
“And my husband, coughing up blood, had to be in a wheelchair because he had no strength at all,” she said. “And they still denied him the first emergency PR bond.”
While incarcerated at the Denton County Jail, inmates’ medical care falls to Denton County Public Health. John Kissinger, the county’s correctional health manager, said a budget of about $1.7 million for jail health operations covers expenses such as lab testing, medications and other outside procedures.
“Jail health is pre-hospital [care],” said Matt Richardson, the county’s public health director. “It’s what most people would get as outpatient care, like at your doctor’s office. … If someone needs emergency services other than lifesaving skills medical people have on site, a need for inpatient care or ongoing trauma, we transport [them] to hospitals.”
Kissinger said the jail’s primary care physician frequently refers inmates out for specialty services.
“For instance, we have seven [inmates] right now, and we’re referring them to rudimentary … orthopedics, general surgeries,” he said. “Just like someone else’s primary care physician refers them to specialists.”
Kissinger said it’s not uncommon for medical staff to diagnose previously undiagnosed or untreated illnesses in inmates.
“If someone’s confined to the facility, the demographic of a lot of the patients we have here … could be underserved in the community, and once they come into jail, maybe they have more access to care [after] they are [booked],” Kissinger said.
Dr. Marty Buchanan, the county’s medical director, said inmates may or may not have that access once they’re released, and at that point, the county is no longer in control of their care.
Amy Zetterlund said she didn’t know why the personal bond was first denied or what her next steps are.
“[Jailers] knew he had cancer, and they knew he was going to die and needed treatment,” she said. “His lawyer put in for an emergency PR bond, and [the judge] denied it. And had they not done that, the doctor said we wouldn’t be sitting here in the ICU watching a man die.”
Zetterlund’s attorney hadn’t returned calls for comment by Monday afternoon.