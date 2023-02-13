Denton County Courts Building
Denton County Courts Building

 Brooke Colombo/DRC file photo

Last August, a man convicted on five counts of sexual assault drank a murky liquid in a Denton County courtroom and later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled it was a suicide, after determining the man ingested a toxic amount of sodium nitrite.

Edward Leclair, who was presented with his guilty verdict shortly before drinking from the bottle, caused some confusion for the court after his death. In August, Leclair's defense attorney Mike Howard discussed “voluntary absence."

