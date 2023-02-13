Edward Leclair, who was presented with his guilty verdict shortly before drinking from the bottle, caused some confusion for the court after his death. In August, Leclair's defense attorney Mike Howard discussed “voluntary absence."
“To a legal extent, it does prevent ultimate justice being done for all sides,” Howard said. “The alleged victim and Ed’s family won’t get to the ultimate conclusion.”
But now that the medical examiner has ruled that Leclair committed suicide in the courtroom, Jamie Beck, the first assistant district attorney for Denton County, said, “For us, it is over.”
“We can’t prosecute a dead person,” she said.
Beck said the prosecution wouldn’t be moving forward with sentencing and would only respond if Howard filed a motion to dismiss the case and clear his client’s name.
The Record-Chronicle contacted Howard for comment Monday morning. He didn’t respond by late Monday afternoon.
As for how Leclair got the sodium nitrite into the courthouse, no one is quite sure how it happened or whether he smuggled it into the courtroom in a powder or liquid form. In security footage from the Denton County Courts Building, Leclair was seen purchasing the water bottle from a vending machine on site the day of his trial.
In August, Beck told the Denton Record-Chronicle that a county investigator noticed Leclair chugging from the water bottle shortly after the guilty verdict was read. Howard also said then that he spoke with his client shortly before the bailiff found Leclair collapsed in the holding room.
Denton Fire Battalion Chief David Boots said Leclair was unconscious but breathing in custody and transported in critical condition to Medical City Denton, where he later died.
“This is something that obviously doesn’t happen very often,” Howard said in August. “The judge in her 30 years and probably between us [prosecution, too] 100-plus years, [we] have never come across anything like this.”
And while it is rare for someone to kill themselves in the courtroom, it isn’t unheard of.
Like Leclair, who posted $30,000 bail in 2018, Marin was not in custody during his trial, the Los Angeles Times reported. Maricopa County's sheriff said at the time that defendants who aren’t in custody aren’t strip-searched, so it would be possible to hide something like pills.
In Denton County, deputies who provide security at the courts building also don’t look for items like pills in a pocket or elsewhere, Beck pointed out.
“Interestingly enough, I thought it might be somewhat restricted [since then],” Beck said. “We have not. It’s been business as usual.”