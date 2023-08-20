The Flower Mound Town Council approved Tesla’s site plan for a dealership and service center in a unanimous vote earlier this month. It would be the automaker’s first location in Denton County.
The Tesla location is expected to be a 51,391-square-foot one-story building at 1805 Justin Road, an undeveloped 5.33-acre property.
“Expanding and having this new center in Flower Mound is going to be vital to our presence in the state of Texas,” Tesla design manager Dhwani Dave told the council members during their Aug. 7 meeting. “Our goal is to increase Tesla ownership in the surrounding areas — rely on existing customer base convenience and reliable access to our brand services — and contribute to the city’s highest standards for quality, lifestyle and sustainability.”
According to a letter from the automaker in the council’s agenda packet, the location will offer standard service and repair for Tesla vehicles six days a week, including software updates, tire replacement and balancing, and bolt replacement.
“So, any customer who is bringing their car for a service appointment would be in and out of the site within an hour,” Dave said.
Before the council vote, the Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission voted in July to recommend approval of the Tesla building and let the council decide to approve the exemptions requested by the company.
Lexin Murphy, the town’s director of development services, told the council Tesla was requesting two exceptions for underground utilities and architectural standards. The council approved Tesla’s request for a gray building with a red accent color.
Murphy also said there would only be one-way access through Justin Road since the dealership will be behind several surrounding businesses.
Council members asked Dave whether approval of the dealership would generate jobs in the area. Dave said it would generate up to 50 to 70 jobs.
Council members also asked about charging stations, and Dave said there would be only charging stations for Tesla vehicles.
There are several Tesla locations in the North Texas area, including ones in Plano and Dallas.
Resident Roger Newman was the only person who spoke in the public hearing and was in favor of the Tesla dealership building. Newman says he’s owned a Tesla vehicle for about three years.
“I currently have to go over to the Tesla service center in Plano,” Newman told the council.
Where to charge your Tesla in Denton
While there is no expected completion date for the Flower Mound dealership, local Tesla owners can find electric vehicle charging stations in Denton.
- Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, 2700 W. University Drive, has six Superchargers, available 24/7, with up to 150 kilowatts.
- Buc-ee’s, 2800 S. Interstate 35E, has eight Superchargers, available 24/7, with up to 250 kW.
Three hotels in Denton have Tesla Connectors available for guests:
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail, has three Tesla Connectors for customers, with up to 8 kW.
- Wildwood Inn, 2602 Lillian Miller Parkway, has two Tesla Connectors for guests, up to 8 kW.
- Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites, 2450 Brinker Road, has one Tesla Connector for guests, with up to 8 kW.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.