This image shows a conceptual rendering of the Tesla dealership planned for 1805 Justin Road in Flower Mound. It’s expected to be a 51,391-square-foot one-story building on a 5.33-acre property.

The Flower Mound Town Council approved Tesla’s site plan for a dealership and service center in a unanimous vote earlier this month. It would be the automaker’s first location in Denton County.

The Tesla location is expected to be a 51,391-square-foot one-story building at 1805 Justin Road, an undeveloped 5.33-acre property.

