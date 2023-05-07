Mary Horn was a trailblazer in women's politics as she served for 16 years as Denton County judge, the highest elected official in county government.
Horn died April 21 at her home in Sanger. She was 77.
Horn was honored during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting on April 25, where leaders spoke about the legacy she left behind for the county.
“This is a deep personal loss for me because she was a great colleague,” County Judge Andy Eads said during the meeting. “We were on the court together all those years, and there's a certain bond that you have when you're colleagues together.”
Here are five key parts of Horn's legacy:
First female county judge and tax assessor-collector
Horn was the first woman elected to serve as Denton County tax assessor-collector, and she served from 1993 to 2002. She then became the county's first female county judge and its longest-serving, with her tenure lasting from 2002 to 2019.
Friends and colleagues remember that Horn would shy away from being called the first woman to serve in those seats.
“She would always kind of shy away from that,” Eads said during last week's meeting. “She just wanted to be viewed as a good county judge and not the first female county judge.”
Successful transportation bond packages
As the county judge, Horn had two bond packages approved by voters — $187 million from the 2004 bond and $310 million for the 2008 bond for road improvements. Since then, Denton County has been able to complete transportation projects while managing its road bond debt to maintain an AAA bond rating.
A long list of accomplishments for the county
Horn modernized the county’s taxing systems, unifying tax collection countywide. She also created an online motor vehicle registration system to make things easier for residents. Her first major task as county judge was to increase budget reserves, which went a long way to establishing the county’s ongoing AAA bond rating.
She was the 1988 Texas Federation Republican Women honoree. She also expanded or improved county buildings around Denton County.
There was a 65% increase in population during her term, and as her term was ending, the county government roster had grown to 1,700 employees working in 40 buildings to provide convenient services in all four precincts.
Confederate statue debate
Horn supported the Confederate soldier monument on Denton’s Square. She was vocal with local activist Willie Hudspeth, who had asked commissioners for decades to remove the statue or acknowledge that it was a reminder of America’s struggle with racism.
Commissioners established an official committee to focus solely on what to do about the monument.
“There’s nothing on that monument that glorifies slavery,” Horn told the Denton Record-Chronicle in 2018.
It wasn’t until current Eads took up the mantle that commissioners approved removing and relocating the Confederate soldier memorial in 2020, citing safety concerns.
Leaders she mentored
Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell said Horn cared for Denton County however she could. It was Horn’s home, and she wanted to ensure the county was stabilized and in order.
“We would call her mama,” Mitchell said during the meeting. “Because that's what she was. She was a mama to Denton County. She leaves a legacy in Denton County — she loved her family, she loved the citizens — and she wanted to make sure that everything in the county was in order.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Falconer remembers when he got Horn’s support when he ran for his current office. He earned that support, and as all the commissioners said, Horn wouldn’t shy about advising them.
“I finally got Mary's support, and she did that very, very deliberately,” Falconer said. “And she never failed to take the opportunity to make sure to give you some thoughts and gave you ideas.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson said she remembers joining the Denton Republican Women's Club when Horn was president, which led Edmondson to taking leadership roles.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth recalled attending community events with Horn and her husband, Jim.
"I always enjoyed our conversations at community events, and have fond memories of seeing them there and talking about the challenges and opportunities throughout Denton County," Hudspeth said in an email.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the First Baptist Church in Denton, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, at First Baptist. Burial services will be held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, with details to be announced. Donations in Horn’s memory may be made to the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas.
“She will be missed,” Edmondson said. “All of us will miss her, and some of us miss her in different ways.”
