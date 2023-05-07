Mary Horn was a trailblazer in women's politics as she served for 16 years as Denton County judge, the highest elected official in county government.

Horn died April 21 at her home in Sanger. She was 77.

Denton County judge candidate Mary Horn, sitting next to Ray Roberts, awaits election results at the Carroll Courts Building. 
Members of the Commissioners Court present County Judge Mary Horn with a ceremonial gavel as she retires after 16 years as the county's top elected official.
In 2016, Denton County Judge Mary Horn looks at an image of Denton's past in an exhibit titled "Voices From the Past, Voices for the Future: Higher Education's Impact on Denton County" at the Denton County Courthouse-on-the Square Museum.
Denton County Judge Mary Horn, center, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell cut the cake for the county’s 170th anniversary celebration at the Courthouse on the Square in 2016.

