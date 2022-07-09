Denton County Public Health has identified the first presumptive positive case of the monkeypox virus in Denton County, according to a news release.
The patient is symptomatic and had contact with a confirmed case, according to the release. DCPH will not release any further personal information to protect the patient’s confidentiality.
DCPH is investigating the case and working to identify people who may have had direct contact with the patient. The test result is considered a presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms it is a positive case.
"While there is minimal known risk to the general public at this time, we are working with our partners at the local, state and federal level to respond to the recent outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S.," Matt Richardson, Denton County's director of public health, said in the release. "It is important that healthcare providers recognize potential infection and contact DCPH immediately for lab testing assistance."
Monkeypox is primarily spread through contact with infectious sores, scabs or bodily fluids. The virus can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact.
Transmission occurs through close physical contact, including contact with objects that can be contaminated by the virus after being handled by an infected person.
The illness often begins with fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. The time from infection to developing symptoms is usually seven to 14 days; however, individuals may develop symptoms five to 21 days after exposure.
Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should consult with their health care provider, officials recommended.