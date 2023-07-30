Denton County Courts Building

The Denton County Courts Building, shown in 2021.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The former president of a Denton County youth football organization stole more than $85,000 from the league, the group alleges in a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Denton County district court, seeks more than $250,000 in damages from Stacey Bauer. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

0
0
0
0
0