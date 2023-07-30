The former president of a Denton County youth football organization stole more than $85,000 from the league, the group alleges in a new lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Denton County district court, seeks more than $250,000 in damages from Stacey Bauer. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bauer previously led the Bobcat Youth Football Organization, a Roanoke-based nonprofit group with football, cheerleading and dance programs. She was the organization’s treasurer in 2022 and president this year, was suspended from the BYFO board in March and resigned in April, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit accuses Bauer of using the organization’s credit and bank cards to make nearly $60,000 in personal purchases and skimming about $4,000 in cash from the group before it was deposited in the bank. The lawsuit also says she used BYFO’s bill payments to divert almost $15,000 to other organizations she was on the board of, and that nearly $8,000 more is not accounted for.
According to the lawsuit, Bauer failed to gain the board’s approval for multiple purchases over $1,000 and had control over the group’s accounting information, which “contained countless errors and omissions.”
The lawsuit does not say what items Bauer is accused of buying with the organization’s money.
The lawsuit alleges Bauer also has possession of a number of items that belong to the group — including a walkie talkie system, cash boxes, footballs, marketing materials and photography equipment — the lawsuit alleges
According to the lawsuit, the group’s board of directors demanded the return of the missing funds and property from Bauer and she refused.
In addition to monetary damages, BYFO is seeking an injunction to prevent Bauer from taking any financial action on behalf of the organization.
Bauer is the current president of Bobcat Youth Track, a separate nonprofit group, according to the lawsuit. In 2022, she narrowly lost an election for the Northwest ISD school board.
Denton County court records do not show any criminal charges filed against Bauer.
