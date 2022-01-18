Denton County Judge Andy Eads has been appointed to the Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, filling the county’s second seat after Sam Burke resigned on request from the Commissioners Court.
Commissioners voted unanimously for Eads’ appointment at Tuesday’s county meeting, following discussion in closed session. Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell proposed his appointment, which was seconded by Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams. No public discussion took place, aside from Eads noting Burke’s resignation from the board.
The DCTA board is made up of five representatives — one each appointed by member cities Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village, and two appointed by Denton County. Current board chair Cesar Molina holds the county’s first seat, while Burke had been in the second seat since 2019.
Burke, who was elected DCTA secretary, is an attorney who serves as mayor pro tem on the Corinth City Council. Reached by phone Tuesday morning, he said he resigned last week after county commissioners asked him to do so. He said Eads called him on behalf of the county, and the two had a “short conversation.”
“The reason I was given was that they disagreed with my position on the continuation, or the partial continuation, of the bus service in Denton,” Burke said. “I did ask him, and that was my understanding of what he thought I had done that displeased the commissioners.”
Burke was referring to the monthslong debate surrounding DCTA’s GoZone on-demand rideshare service and its implications on fixed-route bus service in Denton and Lewisville. The DCTA board had originally planned to essentially replace the routes with GoZone, citing more access and efficiency.
After months of evaluation and backlash from some residents and officials, DCTA staff ended up coming to the board with a hybrid plan in December. The plan was to make significant changes to the bus routes and run them alongside GoZone. The December meeting included hours of deliberation and split opinions from the five board members, but it was Burke who ultimately proposed a compromise.
Burke’s compromise was to drop Lewisville’s routes but keep the ones in Denton, in accordance with the suggestion from staff. Deliberation continued, but the basis of his proposal ended up being approved, with the hybrid model now moving forward.
“If they don’t think I’m doing what they think is correct, it’s their prerogative to appoint someone else, but I think I made a good decision,” Burke said. “In some respects, I’m frustrated.”
Reached after the meeting, Eads said commissioners appreciate Burke’s service on the board but came to the conclusion Denton County needed to have “a direct seat at the table.”
“That issue related to the buses … was an example that the county needed to have direct representation on the board,” Eads said. “We have a vested interest in making sure our investment is protected and all the money invested in DCTA is spent in the most efficient way.”
Eads said he’s a strong supporter of the agency and that his decade-plus on the Regional Transportation Council gives him valuable experience to bring to the board. He said he looks forward to analyzing the bus routes and other services.
“It’s important that we fully evaluate expansion of services,” Eads said. “[We’ll] see what makes sense to increase the efficiency of the organization.”
Eads said the county is well within its rights to appoint an elected official to the DCTA board. Denton is represented by City Council member Alison Maguire, while Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore represents his city.
“We have not exercised that right until now,” Eads said.
DCTA’s next board meeting will be Jan. 27, nearly two months after its previous meeting on Dec. 2. Agency spokesperson Pamela Burns said the board will need to elect someone the new secretary, though it hasn’t been decided yet if that decision will be made this month.