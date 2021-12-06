While looking through dozens of Polaroid pictures of graduates, Judge Coby Waddill of Denton County stresses the importance of the county’s DWI Treatment Court goal to keep people from driving intoxicated again.
Denton County has several treatment courts meant to treat underlying issues that may have led to someone committing a crime. Waddill, who runs the court handling driving while intoxicated cases and co-runs the adult mental health program, said the main difference between the DWI program and the others is that the person’s record will remain with them.
“You have somebody that has a substance abuse issue and wants to deal with it,” Waddill said. “It’s finally when … ‘Now I’m looking at a felony conviction. I could be going to prison over this. I finally realized that I’ve got a problem that I need to deal with.’ … [This is] to get them on the straight and narrow and never be involved in the criminal justice system ever again.”
Waddill said they rarely have misdemeanor DWI cases come through the program because many of those offenders don’t want to go through such an intense level of supervision and commitment to a program for a misdemeanor. Most of the cases in this court are a third DWI offense, which is a felony.
Participants must meet in person twice a month for court service, which means they may have to take off work to make it by 3 p.m. and then remain until at least 5:30 p.m.
That supervision includes random tests throughout the whole program to find traces of alcohol in urine (UAs); six months of wearing a SCRAM monitor, which can detect alcohol as it leaves the body through sweat; and keeping an ignition interlock device on their vehicle, which prevents it from starting if alcohol is detected on the user’s breath. Waddill said the ignition interlock’s technology lets the probation officer, Jennifer Forrest, know right away if it detects alcohol.
When participants do fall back, Waddill said there are consequences and a responsive plan on the counseling and treatment side. One of the most intense consequences could be a weekend or two in jail, and counseling would follow up to figure out why the participant drank again. Waddill said the participant usually has had something happen in their life and they’re drinking to cope.
“If [you drink] after the first six months, you’re going to get the SCRAM back on,” he said. “And that’s why we use the UAs because then we can catch you when you might be able to dodge the ignition interlock [by not getting in the car]. You’re not going to be able to dodge the UAs, and those are random.”
Despite a person’s setbacks, one violation won’t necessarily get them kicked out of the program. Since 2017, six people have been removed from the program and one was transferred to the veterans court. One participant died, but the death was unrelated to substance abuse, Waddill said.
“His parents told [the probation officer], ‘Thank you very much for what you did because we got our son back for those six months that he was in the program. That was our son,’” Waddill said. “It was a sad deal.”
Forrest has been the program’s probation officer since 2012. A probation officer’s normal caseload is more than 100 people, but Forrest and other county treatment program probation officers have a full plate with about 30 participants at a time because they’re constantly interacting with them.
“For the majority of participants, there’s a lot of enthusiasm about getting help, and they can be somewhat overwhelmed also because Phase 1 is so intense,” Forrest said. “For a majority, they’re excited to be there and want the help. They’re tired of repeating the pattern of their behavior.”
It may not be a popular treatment court due to the nature of the crime, but it’s one Waddill said has had a lot of success and very little recidivism. Since 2007, the 15- to 18-month program has had about 202 graduates. Recidivism figures are more accurate from 2017 forward since the program switched software, and Waddill said that recidivism rate is at least 10%.
It’s not over after someone has graduated from the program, either. Afterward, those graduates are still on probation for their DWI. Going through the program doesn’t expel or shorten a probation period, and Waddill said participants in this program are on probation for a minimum of five years. Over his seven years in office, Waddill said he has seen some people graduate and even finish their probation, but most graduates are still in their probation period.
One criticism of the program came from an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office. Waddill said this investigator sat in on the program and at first wondered why the program was in place and why they had “a bunch of drunks in here.”
“After he had been in here for a year, he pulled me aside and said, ‘I get it now,’” Waddill said. “When he said that to me, that meant so much to me. … For him to say that, it carried so much weight that somebody that’s prosecuted these kinds of cases through the DA’s office to say this is a good program, it’s working.”