As of Jan. 1, Denton County’s population had reached an estimated 1,006,492 residents, which represents 3.2% growth from a year prior.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments is a voluntary association for local governments established to assist in regional planning. Last year, the North Texas region added an estimated 161,433 residents. Of those residents, about 30,000 people moved into Denton County.
Denton County had 906,422 residents in the 2020 U.S. census. The county reached 975,158 residents in 2022, and it hit the 1 million mark in January, according to the council of governments.
“We knew Denton County was close to surpassing this milestone,” County Judge Andy Eads said in a news release. “With an estimated 86 people moving into Denton County every day, an additional 13,700-plus can be added to that total.”
The city of Denton saw residential growth of 1.1% over the same period, rising from 146,751 residents at the start of 2022 to 149,509 this year, according to the data.
Population has grown 4.5% in Cross Roads since last year, 12.8% in Aubrey, 12.5% in Providence Village, 9.8% in Oak Point, 6.2% in Little Elm, 9.7% in Prosper and 3.5% in Frisco.
“The significant growth along the 380 Corridor is exactly why we pushed up plans to expand U.S. 380 as quickly as possible,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams said in a news release. “We know the growth is far from over, and we want to ensure our residents can travel to and from their homes and work safely and efficiently.”
The data also shows the southwest region of Denton County increasing rapidly in population. Argyle grew by 20.3%, and Northlake grew by 18.7% last year.
“We continuously have projects underway to address our fast-paced growth,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson said in a news release. “We know our southwest portion of Denton County will grow rapidly over the next decade and we work continuously and collaboratively with our communities to be prepared for it.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.