Denton County Courthouse on the Square
Buy Now
DRC file photo

Denton County has reached the 1 million mark in residential population, according to the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

As of Jan. 1, Denton County’s population had reached an estimated 1,006,492 residents, which represents 3.2% growth from a year prior.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0