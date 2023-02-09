Recipients of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who lost food due to power outages during the recent winter weather can apply for replacement benefits by dialing 211.
Both regular and emergency SNAP allotments qualify for replacement benefits. Those eligible in Denton County and the following counties have through Feb. 28 to apply: Anderson, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cameron, Cherokee, Coke, Collin, Comal, Concho, Coryell, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Gillespie, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hopkins, Hunt, Irion, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Mason, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Smith, Sterling, Tarrant, Titus, Travis, Van Zandt, Waller, Wichita, Williamson and Wood.
Those living outside the listed counties must request benefit replacement within 10 days of discovering lost or destroyed food.
Denton Municipal Electric reported two weather-related outages by Feb. 1, with just over 100 customers combined losing power for about an hour. The utility provider reported another outage in the area of Sun Valley Drive and Sheraton Road on Feb. 2, with power down about two hours.
SNAP clients can dial 211 and select option 2 or download Form H1855 from the HHSC website. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839. Replacement funds should be placed on Lone Star Cards within two business days of HHSC receiving the request.
More than 1.6 million Texans participate in the SNAP program.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.