SNAP recipients in Denton County can apply for replacement benefits for any food they lost to the winter storm by Feb. 28. 

Recipients of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who lost food due to power outages during the recent winter weather can apply for replacement benefits by dialing 211.

Both regular and emergency SNAP allotments qualify for replacement benefits. Those eligible in Denton County and the following counties have through Feb. 28 to apply: Anderson, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cameron, Cherokee, Coke, Collin, Comal, Concho, Coryell, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Gillespie, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hopkins, Hunt, Irion, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Mason, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Smith, Sterling, Tarrant, Titus, Travis, Van Zandt, Waller, Wichita, Williamson and Wood.

