Stormy view
Buy Now

Gray clouds loom above the Denton County Administrative Courthouse in October.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton County will shave over $100,000 off the administrative courthouse's $45 million cost after reaching a settlement agreement with contractor Sundt Construction, resolving disagreements between the two. 

The Denton County Administrative Courthouse off Loop 288 officially opened for business late last year. The four-story building took about three years to complete, ending up about a year past its original timeline projection. At over $45 million, the project also ended up overshooting its cost estimation.

Download PDF Settlement Agreement
Settlement Agreement

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!