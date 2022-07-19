Denton County will shave over $100,000 off the administrative courthouse's $45 million cost after reaching a settlement agreement with contractor Sundt Construction, resolving disagreements between the two.
The Denton County Administrative Courthouse off Loop 288 officially opened for business late last year. The four-story building took about three years to complete, ending up about a year past its original timeline projection. At over $45 million, the project also ended up overshooting its cost estimation.
In an interview soon after the courthouse's opening, Denton County Judge Andy Eads pinned struggles with the timeline on the COVID-19 pandemic, weather delays and constant oversight by county officials. However, he also hinted there have been disagreements between the county and contractor Sundt Construction.
“We do have legal advice that we seek as we’re wrapping this up, to make sure the county’s protected and our interests are protected,” Eads said last year. “We appreciate the work Sundt has done, and we’re glad they submitted a bid. … We want to be a good place to do business, but we’re also balancing that with the fact these are tax dollars. That’s why we do maintain our standards.”
In one example, Eads said bricks needed to be redone after the county found they didn't match up properly.
Fast forward to now, and "contemplated litigation" regarding Sundt Construction has appeared on the county's closed session agenda multiple times. But in lieu of a formal lawsuit, the two sides instead have signed a settlement agreement to address disagreements.
The agreement lays out a myriad of "disputes" between Denton County and Sundt regarding delays, disputed change orders, design error and several other issues. It doesn't get into specifics, but later on in the settlement, the disagreements are called "relatively minor."
"The Parties agree that, notwithstanding the challenges presented to both Parties by Covid-19 and its impacts, and the relatively minor close-out disagreements compared to the overall scope and complexity of the Project, the Project is an extraordinarily successful project," reads Section 6.
The settlement's dollar impact is laid out in an attached document for a "final change order." According to those figures, the original contract sum was just shy of $42 million, but change orders increased that total to $45.2 million. The final change order from the settlement will reduce the total by $105,964, down to $45.1 million.
Sundt also will be paying the county $50,000 "as a sponsorship opportunity for Denton County's use for events at and in promotion of the Project [administrative courthouse.]" After the settlement agreement, the county owes Sundt $2.2 million, as the contract hasn't yet been paid in full.
Neither Eads nor County Administrator Jody Gonzalez were available for interviews Tuesday following commissioners' unanimous approval of the settlement. However, in a county news release, Eads called the settlement the last step in the construction process.
“This is the final step in the construction process,” Eads stated. “We renegotiated this settlement with protecting the interests of the county taxpayers in mind."
The release also pointed out that Sundt will "submit to Denton County all as-built drawings, instruction manuals and long-term subcontractors and manufacturers’ warranties related to the construction of the Denton County Administrative Courthouse." Denton County now will be taking charge of any work on the building.
“From this point on, we will address any outstanding issues with the facility ourselves,” Eads said. “We are appreciative of the work Sundt has done in building an outstanding facility that will serve as a key public facility for decades to come.”
Sundt provided a statement from its general counsel, Ronald Stuff.
“Sundt thanks Judge Eads and the Denton County Commissioner’s Court for its approval of the settlement agreement," Stuff stated. "We are pleased that the parties could amicably resolve any past differences in reaching this agreement. This resolution will allow Sundt to close out open issues with the local subcontractors, vendors and trade partners who worked diligently on this project."