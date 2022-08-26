Denton County Public Health Building
Denton County Public Health

 DRC file photo

Because Denton County is a long-standing member of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner District, it’s often Tarrant County’s office that takes center stage. But Denton County has its own medical examiner as well, and here’s how it plays a role in the process.

The partnership

Jennifer Hernandez

Jennifer Hernandez, Denton County’s chief forensic death investigator, gave a presentation in June going over the local role the county plays in the Tarrant County Medical Examiner District.

