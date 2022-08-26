Because Denton County is a long-standing member of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner District, it’s often Tarrant County’s office that takes center stage. But Denton County has its own medical examiner as well, and here’s how it plays a role in the process.
The partnership
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s District has four member counties: Tarrant, Johnson, Parker and Denton. Denton County joined in 1989, and county residents pay over $440,000 for the services, while Tarrant County taxpayers shell out almost $11 million each year.
Denton County’s contract covers such services as autopsies, external exams and in absentia medical record reviews. Texas law requires any county with over 2 million residents to have its own medical examiner system. Denton County is a ways away from reaching that number, and County Judge Andy Eads has said in the past that he’s content with the current arrangement — despite recent shake-ups at the Tarrant County office stemming from autopsy mistakes.
So what about Denton County’s medical examiner? A part of Denton County Public Health, the county’s medical examiner is an investigative office, with any exams done at the Tarrant County office. Jennifer Hernandez, Denton County’s chief forensic death investigator, gave a presentation at the June 28 Denton County Commissioners Court meeting to go over the details.
“We are basically like satellite offices,” Hernandez said. “We have forensic death investigators who take the death calls and respond to the scenes. Anyone that’s requiring an autopsy or any lab testing will automatically go down to Tarrant County for those exams.”
A forensic death investigator, or FDI, conducts the first steps in the process when someone dies. Including Hernandez, Denton County employs eight FDIs.
The forensic death investigator receives the death notification from medical personnel, law enforcement or a funeral home. Then, they physically respond to the scene of the death and start an investigation, including photographing and documenting the scene. Their primary function is to “assist the medical examiner in determining the cause and manner of death, as well as establish the identity of a decedent.”
Denton County’s office also notifies next of kin for any death in the county. There are several other responsibilities, but the process breaks off when an exam is needed to determine cause and manner of death.
Most deaths are considered “reportable,” meaning law enforcement or medical staff have to report them to the medical examiner. There’s a variety of reasons a death would be reportable — a person dying within 24 hours after admission to a hospital, when suicide is suspected, when unlawful means of death are suspected and many other triggers.
If a death is deemed unnatural, for example, then a Denton County death investigator will respond to the location, conduct an investigation at the scene, and the body then will be transported to the Tarrant County office. A death investigator will photograph and document the scene, examine the body for injuries and inspect any weapons, evidence or prescription medication.
The Tarrant County office has a wide range of exams at its disposal, including autopsies and lab testing. On its website, it posts the results of those tests. Agencies such as the Denton Police Department typically leave it to the medical examiner to identify anyone who dies.
On average, only about 23% of deaths are non-reportable, meaning the county office gets directly involved in the other 77%. Deaths aren’t reportable when they’re considered natural and when the person who died was in a hospital or nursing home for over 24 hours. A stillbirth in which the baby’s weight was under 350 grams or the gestational age was less than 20 weeks is also non-reportable.
There are other types of cases in which the county medical examiner gets involved but don’t necessarily require a full exam by the Tarrant County office. Other deaths considered natural fall into that category, as do deaths caused by documented trauma, such as from a fall or a vehicle accident.
With Denton County not quite to the halfway point for the 2 million-resident mark, it will be a long time before officials are required to set up an independent medical examiner’s office. Hernandez spoke at the meeting on how things are going at the Tarrant County office after new head medical examiner Kendall Crowns was sworn in, in December.
“He is making changes and getting everything updated and up to the standards that it should be,” Hernandez said.