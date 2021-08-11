Denton County Public Health reported Wednesday afternoon that a Lewisville resident has tested positive for West Nile virus, a day after the department announced ground spraying will begin this week after four mosquito traps, all located in unincorporated areas, tested positive for the virus.
The resident who tested positive lives in Lewisville and was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease, the more serious form of the mosquito-borne disease. No further information will be released on the resident to protect confidentiality, the county stated in a news release.
“We encourage residents to remain vigilant about eliminating common mosquito sources and defending themselves through utilization of EPA-registered repellent,” DCPH Chief Epidemiologist Juan Rodriguez stated.
The traps that tested positive for West Nile were located southeast of Northlake near Northwest Regional Airport, north of Oak Point within Cross Oak Ranch and Prairie Oaks, northwest of Frisco within Frisco Ranch and Frisco Lakes, and north of U.S. Highway 380 within North Paloma Creek. All of the positive traps are from unincorporated areas of the county.
In the areas near those traps, ground spraying was set to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday night. For the three days, trucks will be out to spray from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., as long as weather permits. Full maps of the spraying areas can be found at DentonCounty.gov/WNV.
To help prevent mosquito bites, officials recommend draining standing water to minimize mosquito breeding sites, dressing in long sleeves and pants when outside and spraying thin clothing with repellent.