Texas Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, filed a bill in the Texas Legislature on Thursday that would require a parent or guardian’s written permission for their child to access “sexually relevant” material from their public school library.
The bill would also crack down on the companies selling materials to school districts and open-enrollment charter schools, requiring vendors to rate books as being sexually explicit or sexually relevant. The law would also require book vendors to start providing the state a list of materials they rated as sexually explicit or sexually relevant and sold to a school in the previous year.
Patterson, whose district includes the east portion of Denton County, said the bill — the Removing Explicit and Adult Designated Educational Resources Act — was the result of his effort to purge dozens of books he deemed inappropriate from Texas schools over the last 14 months.
“The sexualization of our children must stop,” Patterson said in a statement. “No legislator in the country will work harder than I will to ensure our kids are protected from radical sexualization, whether that be through social media, in the classroom, or in the school library. This session, book vendors selling explicit content to Texas school children will be held accountable. My HB 1655 – aka The READER Act – and my HB 1155 are the most aggressive attempts to remove sexual indoctrination in the country.”
House Bill 1155, which Patterson filed on Jan. 3, would prohibit any public school instruction regarding sexual orientation or gender identity through eighth grade. Patterson called the proposed legislation an ”improved Florida parental rights bill.”
The bill defines sexually explicit materials as pornographic content — written, photographic or in a video or audio file — that depicts sexual conduct or imagery “in a patently offensive way, which would be so offensive on its face as to affront current community standards of decency,” according Patterson’s Chief of Staff Jeffrey Waldock.
Sexually relevant material depicts sexual conduct and imagery, but in a manner that isn’t patently offensive, Waldock said. Essentially, the bill would ban the sale of sexually explicit materials from book vendors. Sexually relevant material, however, could be sold to schools, but students couldn’t access it without parental consent.
The policy revisions followed nearly two years of book challenges by concerned community members. Some of those residents continue to lobby the school board to remove books they believe violate the state penal code.
A few of the residents accuse the school district of “grooming” students, reflecting a nationwide debate that highlights conservative Americans objections to discussions of LGBTQ viewpoints.
Denton ISD officials clarified during the policy discussion last year that parents can restrict their child’s access to any library material they find objectionable or inappropriate.
Patterson’s bill would require the Texas Education Agency to publish the lists of sexually explicit and relevant materials sold to Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter schools on its website. The bill would also allow the TEA to review unrated materials and notify vendors if the agency finds the materials are eligible for a rating.
The proposed legislation is not yet in committee for discussion or debate.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.