Denton County ranks fifth in the state for most generous counties, according to a new analysis by SmartAsset.
The study takes into account charitable contributions as a percentage of net income, and the proportion of taxpayers who made a charitable contribution of any amount in a given county.
According to the study, contributions made up 1.52% of income among Denton County residents, while over 10% of tax returns itemized charitable contributions.
Denton County ranks behind Collin, Rockwall, Travis and Kendall counties, respectfully.
Where you can give back in Denton:
United Way of Denton County
United Way of Denton County helps people across Denton County — children, families, veterans, people experiencing homelessness and people affected by mental illness.
Lovepacs
The faith-based nonprofit seeks to engage the community by ensuring no child goes hungry. The nonprofit has offices around the Denton County area, including Denton, Lewisville, Aubrey and Little Elm. An individual can select which city they would like to donate to.
The nonprofit feeds, shelters and cares for the homeless and at-risk in the community while offering opportunities for a new start. For more than 20 years, the organization has served meals daily to the homeless and at-risk in Denton County.
Since 2006, the nonprofit has helped improve the living conditions of low-income senior homeowners in Denton County. The Christian organization's vision is to help low-income seniors through home rehabilitation and maintenance in well-functioning homes.
The nonprofit organization benefits North Texas charitable organizations and helps communities, schools and neighborhoods. The goal is to put on fun events in Denton and to raise funds and awareness of North Texas charitable organizations and causes.