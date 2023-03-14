On the Square after the rain (copy)
Denton County is ranked as the fifth-most generous county in Texas in a new report.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Denton County ranks fifth in the state for most generous counties, according to a new analysis by SmartAsset.

The study takes into account charitable contributions as a percentage of net income, and the proportion of taxpayers who made a charitable contribution of any amount in a given county. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

