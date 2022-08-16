Denton County has formally called an upcoming road bond election for $650 million, meaning voters will either approve or deny the package through a vote on the Nov. 8 ballot.
County officials held two bond workshops over the past several weeks, first proposing a $540 million package and then upping that total to $568 million after more projects were added.
At Tuesday's regular Commissioners Court meeting, the bond package was officially called for the Nov. 8 ballot. The total increased once again and now sits at $650 million. Legally, that amount is now fixed and can't be changed between now and the election.
Officials stated that the reason for the nearly $100 million increase is that the first proposals shown in the workshops didn't include county-owned roads. Formally dubbed the Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022, the bond includes projects ranging from city partnerships to partnerships at the state level, such as the DFW Regional Outer Loop.
"It's very important that we have an allocation in this bond election for roads and bridges that are owned, operated and maintained by the county," County Judge Andy Eads said. "That is an addition, since our last public hearing, to get us to this dollar amount."
Denton County has a bond webpage available online for residents to view the full list of road projects, which comes in at more than 100. However, county communications director Dawn Cobb stated that an updated version of the project list won't be available for a "day or two." As of Tuesday afternoon, only a version from last week's workshop was available.
John Polster, the county's longtime transportation consultant who's playing a key role in the bond package, said a virtual "booklet" with a full listing of the projects and detailed information will be out soon. The county will also be launching an effort to raise awareness for the bond.
As for the mechanics of the election, come November, voters will mark themselves as for or against the following proposition:
“The issuance of $650,000,000 general obligation bonds for constructing, improving, repairing and maintaining roads, bridges and highways within Denton County, including city, state and county streets, roads, highways and bridges and participation with federal, state and local public entities related to such improvements and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”
Officials say that because the county has a Triple-A bond rating, taxes won't need to be raised. Presentations were given on the upcoming fiscal year's budget Tuesday, which showed a proposed tax rate of 21.7543 cents per $100 valuation. If approved, that would be the county's lowest rate since 1986.