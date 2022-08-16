Crew resurfacing South Branch Road
Buy Now

A Denton County road and bridge crew resurfaces South Branch Road in western Denton County in April.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton County has formally called an upcoming road bond election for $650 million, meaning voters will either approve or deny the package through a vote on the Nov. 8 ballot.

County officials held two bond workshops over the past several weeks, first proposing a $540 million package and then upping that total to $568 million after more projects were added.

Tags

Recommended for you