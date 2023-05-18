Licensed vocational nurse Sharmin Jumper (copy)
Buy Now

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration on May 11, but Denton County Public Health says it will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths. Since March 2020, Denton County has seen more than 227,000 positive COVID cases.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration on May 11.

Denton County declared a disaster declaration on March 13, 2020. That led to the closure of businesses, schools and workplaces as people were asked to stay home while the county and nation grappled with the unknown impacts of COVID-19.

Andy Eads

Denton County Judge Andy Eads speaks about COVID-19 cases and steps leaders did to ensure the safety of residents during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags